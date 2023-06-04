Harrison Taggart transfers from Oregon to BYU Football





PROVO, Utah– Former Corner Canyon High star Harrison Taggart joins the BYU football program. Taggart announced his union with his sister, Madelynne Taggart. Madelynne was a corner canyon prep standout in track and field in sprints and hurdles. Concerned #gocougs #brothers or sisters pic.twitter.com/Yc0vxtsPIm —Harrison Taggart (@Harrison Taggar4) June 4, 2023 Who is Harrison Taggart? Taggart, a 6-foot-2, 216-pound linebacker, was a four-star recruit from Corner Canyon High in the Class of 2022. He competed for Oregon for one season, appearing in three games for the Ducks. One of those three games he played in was Oregon’s 41-20 victory over BYU last September at Autzen Stadium. Taggart played in nine snaps for Oregon during his redshirt season. He was enrolled early with the Ducks, so he had a full calendar year in Dan Lanning’s Oregon program. Surprisingly, during Taggart’s high school recruiting that saw him grow into a four-star candidate, BYU was never in the mix. The Cougars did not offer a scholarship. Taggart told KSL Sports in an interview during his transfer recruiting that he didn’t know why BYU never offered him out of high school. Concerned#gocougs #brothers or sisters pic.twitter.com/Q1khfU3o9D — Madelynne Taggart (@MadelynneTaggs) June 4, 2023 That’s all in the past now, as BYU’s new defensive coordinator, Jay Hill, made Taggart a priority in the transfer portal. Taggart received an offer from BYU shortly after entering the portal. He also received interest from Big 12 schools and Mountain West programs, including Utah State. Moving forward with the BYU football program As a prep recruit, Taggart had a final five from Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, USC and Utah coming out of his prep career, before signing with the Ducks. At Corner Canyon, Taggart was a tackle machine. He scored 237 tackles in two seasons for the Chargers. In addition, he had 7.5 sacks. With four more years of eligibility left in his collegiate career, Taggart joins a BYU linebacker unit looking for additional personnel to join. The Cougars have starters Max Tooley and Ben Bywater back, plus Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh. BYU opens the 2023 season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

