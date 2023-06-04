Birmingham Seaholm win Division 2





Birmingham Seaholm fended off challenges from several schools on Michigan’s west side to win back the Division 2 girls’ state tennis championship in Midland on Saturday. From the Midland Tennis Center and Midland High School, Seaholm won his first state title in girls’ tennis since 2018 after last year’s runner-up at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern. Northern and Forest Hills Central placed second, finishing with 27 points each, five behind Seaholm. Portage Central tied for fourth with 19, St. Joseph and East Grand Rapids tied for fifth with 13. Seaholm did his doubles damage, claiming three of four state titles. In No. 2 Doubles, Katie Slazinski and Jenna Ting defeated Ava Hamilton and Laren Jaklitsch of Forest Hills Northern 6-3, 6-1. Sydney Fong and Jordyn Lusky won No. 3 doubles, beating Forest Hills Central’s Maria Jacobs and Morgan McKenzie, 2 and 1 and Stella North and Lucy Jen won No. 4 doubles with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Forest Hills Central’s Maggie Moog and Clare Knoester. No. 2 singles Courtney Marcum defeated Portage Central’s Anna Dinsmore, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, for Seaholm. Lily Ohlman of FH Central defeated Helaina Pietrowsky of Grosse Pointe North 6-2, 7-6 to win No. 1 singles. Portage Central’s Adelie Chen defeated Seaholm’s Jada Josifovski 7-5, 6-4 in No. 3 and Northern’s Harriet Oglivie took No. 4 singles with a 1 and 3 win over FH Central’s Chloe Cox. Division 1 On Saturday, Ann Arbor Pioneer in the Netherlands won her third straight state title by 32 points; Troy was second with 25 and Clarkson third with 18. The burden for Pioneer was carried by Juliana Pullen, who won No. 3 singles with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Ann Arbor Skyline’s Maddie Slade in the final, and Sophia Liang, the No. 4 singles champion after a 6- 1 , 6-2 victory over Charlotte Partchenko of Clarkston. Pioneer’s No. 4 doubles team also won the state final; Noa Gluskin and Jessica Primus defeated Natalie Restuccia of Novi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Troy won the other three doubles titles: No. 1 Grace Zhu and Nika Tananko defeated Natalie Raab and Colleen Pettengill of Bloomfield Hills, 2 and 2; No. 2 Varsha Penumalee and Vienna Thieu defeated Pioneer’s Elanor Vogel and Casey Roe, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and No. 3 Hanna Lee and Michelle Baik defeated Pioneer’s Elita You and Arella He, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Division 3 In Friday’s state finals in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook defeated Kingswood Birmingham Detroit Country Day 33-31 to repeat as champions. Sienna Ilitch and Olivia Zhang, the top seeds in No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, both won their state individual crowns, beating Country Day players Melanie Bandara and Helen Benjamin respectively in the final of the process. Cranbrook’s Grace Zhang and Sophia Kouza won No. 2 doubles, beating Country Day’s Aryasai Radhakrishnan and Brooke Lopez 6-4, 6-4. Peja Liles, who had another partner for their No. 1 doubles title last year, was paired with Marin Norlander and they won the state titles by beating Daryn Krause and Kayli Lala of Cranbrook 7-5, 6-3. And Country Day’s Josie Pachla and Jiya Gill defeated Cranbrook’s Michelle Chen and Jessica Hall 7-5, 0-6, 7-5. Grand Rapids Christian’s Brynn Uchman won the No. 1 singles in Division 3, defeating Pontiac Notre Dame’s Julia Gurne in the final, 6-1, 6-1, helping Christian to a third-place finish on the team. Uchman’s teammate, Natalie Poortenga, won No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Cranbrook’s Chiarra Martella. And Christian’s Olivia Cook and Ava Jerke, the sixth seed in No. 3 doubles, won the state title by defeating Cranbrook’s Madeline Day and Sanvi Upadhyayala 6-2, 6-3. Division 4 On Friday at Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor Greenhills successfully defended her state title and won the Division 4 crown with 37 points; the closest challenger, Ann Arbor Richard, scored 20. Greenhills won his third-ever state title in girls’ tennis by winning all four singles flights: Maddie Morgan took No. 1 with a 6–4, 6–3 victory over Richard’s Jenny Florea; Shangyang Xia repeated as state champion by defeating Richard’s Vivian Heegan, 3 and 2, in No. 2; Danica Rakic-Dennis defeated Richard’s Kenna Trost, 1 & 1, in No. 3 and Manassa Gollapalli won No. 4 with a 3 & 2 victory over Audrey Lee of Traverse City St. Francis. Sophie Chen and Lauren Ye of Greenhills, the top seed in No. 1 doubles, defeated Jade Horcoff and Kayla Nafso of Bloomfield Sacred Heart in the final 7-5, 7-6. Maggie Pulte and Luu George of Sacred Heart, last year’s No. 3 champions in doubles, won No. 2 in doubles and Alana Hindo and Presley Krywko won No. 3. Greenhills’ Arya Prabhakar and Aoife Tang defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Mary Irwin and Arabella Sassano, 2 and 4, in No. 4 doubles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/high-school/2023/06/03/michigan-high-school-girls-tennis-birmingham-seaholm-division-2/70285032007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos