



So what does Ben Gaudreau think about re-entering the Draft and the crowded San Jose Sharks’ goaltending pipeline? Yesterday, the Sharks announced that 2021 third-rounder Gaudreau, fifth-rounder Max McCue and sixth-rounder Liam Gilmartin would re-enter the 2023 Draft. Gaudreau, McCue, Gilmartin enter draft again This announcement confirms what Gaudreau’s agent Eddie Mio of Octagon Sports Management first told San Jose Hockey Now three weeks ago: “Because of what’s developing with their scoring opportunities, we’ve decided to go back to the Draft.” AGENT: Ben Gaudreau is entering Draft again In a interview with BayToday two weeks ago, Gaudreau said, “I was called up to San Jose and it was a place I wanted to be. It is a great organization and it was very exciting for me to be called up there.” However, since Mike Grier became general manager last summer, the San Jose Sharks have added three young goaltenders to the potential pool: Mason Beaupit, RFA Eetu Makiniemi and Georgy Romanov. Strauss Mann is also an RFA. Also, Grier recently signed the University of Denver standout Magnus Chrona to an entry-level contract. If the Sharks sign Makiniemi, along with Chrona and Romanov, the San Jose Barracuda and Wichita Thunder folds could get very crowded. 2022 fourth-rounder Beaupit will be in the WHL. “Grier has done a lot of scouting, especially with goalkeepers, and he’s found what he likes and what works for him,” said Gaudreau. “It just doesn’t make sense for me to work through that system.” Sarnia Sting’s netminder continued, “You can’t blame them. If I was the new guy coming in, I’d want to bring in all my own guys too… Re-entering the draft allows me to look for a fresh start with another organization that may not have that kind of goalkeeping depth .” Gaudreau did not play in his entire 2020-21 Draft year as the OHL shut down due to COVID. The 6-foot-2 netminder would shine at the U18 World Junior Championships that summer, but lead Canada to a gold medal. The San Jose Sharks, still led by GM Doug Wilson and Scouting Director Doug Wilson Jr., selected Gaudreau No. 81 in the 2021 Draft. The 20-year-old goalkeeper has failed to find consistency over the past two regular seasons, but he’s coming off a strong post-season that saw him lead the Sting to the Conference Finals. The 2023 Draft will take place June 28-29 in Nashville. “It was anything but smooth sailing for Gaudreau,” says Steven Ellis wrote yesterday to The Daily Faceoff, “but it still seems unlikely he won’t be called up.” Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

