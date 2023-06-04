Christian Carroll secures spot on Team USA U20 World Team





GENEVA, Ohio Oklahoma State wrestling signer Christian Carroll claimed his spot on the Team USA U20 World Team in the 125 kg division at the World Team Trials on Saturday. The number 1 pound-for-pound prospect in the country entered the tournament and his spot in the 125 kg best-of-three final series was already secured thanks to his U20 national title in Las Vegas at the end of April. Carroll handled seventh-seeded Aden Attao with ease in the series, winning both games by a score of 10-0, with the second win coming in just 17 seconds. With the win, Carroll will compete for Team USA’s World Team at the World Championships in Warsaw, Poland September 14-20. Carroll wasn’t the only incoming Cowboy to put up a strong weekend, as Troy Spratley (57kg), Cael Hughes (61kg) and Brayden Thompson (86kg) all fell in the best-of-three finals series to finish runner-up . Spratley is an incoming transfer from Minnesota, while Hughes and Thompson are both highly regarded high school signers. Jordan Williams (65 kg) and Hayden Simpson (125 kg), both true freshmen, finished eighth in their respective weight divisions. AJ Heeg, another incoming freshman at 79 kg, went 1-2 over the weekend and failed to qualify. In the U23 division, three Cowboys managed to reach the quarterfinals Daniel Manibog (70 kilograms), Dustin Plott (79 kg) and Luke Surber (92 kg) combined for a perfect 8-0 day. Plott is the reigning champion of the 79 kg division, winning seven games in the tournament last year. Cutting blades (70 kilograms), Benjamin Mower (86 kilos), Kyle Haas (92 kg) and Kent Docet (125 kg) all made it to the Round of 16, but will struggle in the consolation round tomorrow to earn medals. The U23 Division continues tomorrow morning at 9am CT as 10 more champions are crowned. Fans can follow the remaining Cowboys with streaming options, brackets and results available at FloWrestling.org.

