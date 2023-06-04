Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes minority owner of pro cricket team





New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is a man who is always looking ahead. Thibodeaux entered the league in 2022 as a first-round draft pick, with the understanding that if he succeeds in New York, it will benefit him once he retires. He has also expressed a desire to become “something like general manager” once he leaves the game. But Thibodeaux doesn’t put all his eggs in one basket. Or even two or three. Instead, he casts a very wide net and makes his money work for him. On Friday, Thibodeaux became a minority owner of the New York Warriors, an organization within the brand new six-team USA Masters T10 cricket league. reports the New York Daily News. Friday’s launch of Thibodeaux’s involvement in this new six-team USA Masters T10 cricket league is about the Giants defender who is drawn to odds, approaches life a little differently than the next man and approves of a small fix, let’s put it name, after a world-famous game: Reducing the playing time of cricket matches from five days to 90 minutes. “It’s more home runs, more entertainment, faster and shorter games, with a new format potentially placed in the Olympics in the next two years,” said Cervando Tejeda, founder of Athletes Sports Management Inc. and a US minority owner. Masters T10 competition. Thibodeaux himself has never played cricket and admits he has only watched it online, but believes that as a minority owner he can offer more than money. “A big part of my role is of course the money, but secondly it’s storytelling,” said Thibodeaux. “As an athlete in this new world of media, I understand how storytelling works in the new era, I understand how to connect with people, and marketing is something I specialize in. So that’s definitely how I see my team and also the league itself.” Thibodeaux’s primary focus remains football and the Giants, but he plans to become a current owner of the Warriors. Follow the Giants Wire podcast:

