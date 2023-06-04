2023 French Open TV live stream schedule

Frances Tiafoe kept coming oh so close to extending his French Open match against Alexander Zverev: 12 times on Saturday night, the American was two points away from forcing a fifth set.

Still, the twelfth-placed Tiafoe never came closer than that.

Instead, 22nd-seeded Zverev secured his 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5) victory after over 3 1/2 hours in Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the fourth round . With Tiafoe’s departure, none of the 16 men from the United States who were in the ring at the start of the tournament are still in the field.

I mean, I felt in control most of the game, said Tiafoe, a 25-year-old from Maryland who fell to 1-7 against Zverev.

It’s just tough, he said about half an hour after his loss ended, rubbing his hand across his face. I should be playing the fifth now.

Two other American men lost earlier Saturday: No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz and unseeded Marco Giron.

No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo Argentina defeated Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 and Nicholas Jerry of Chile, Giron knocked out 6-2, 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-3.

Three American women remain: No. 6 Coco Gauff, Sloan Stephens And Bernard Per.

It is the second year in a row that no men from the United States participate in the fourth round at Roland Garros. If nothing else, it stands as a symbolic step back for the group after what seemed like a few breakout performances at the past two majors.

For Tiafoe, reaching the fourth round is never the goal.

I want to win the trophy, he said.

Remember: no American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. The French Open has been the least successful major in that stretch, and no American men have reached the quarterfinals since then Andre Agassi in 2003.

But Tiafoe hit Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open en route to the semifinals there last September, marking the first time in 16 years that the host nation had a representative in the men’s final four at Flushing Meadows.

Then, at the Australian Open in January, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Corda And Ben Shelton became the first trio of Americans in the men’s quarterfinals in Melbourne since 2000. Paul took a step further, to the semifinals.

Then came this benchmark: 10 Americans were ranked in the ATP’s Top 50, something that last happened in June 1995.

On Saturday, after brushing aside an over-the-shoulder volley, he briefly leaned on the net in disbelief. Tiafoe served for the fourth set at 5-3, but was unable to seal the deal.

In that game, and the next, and beyond, including 5-all in the tiebreaker, he would come within two points of that set.

Each time Zverev claimed the next point. When Tiafoe sent a forehand wide to end it, Zverev let out two big screams. Then the two, who have been friends for about 15 years, met for a warm embrace near the net, and Zverev put his hand on Tiafoe’s head.

He’s one of my best friends on tour, said Zverev, a German who has twice reached the semi-finals on the red clay of Paris, but on the pitch I’m trying to win.

At the 2022 French Open, Zverev tore ligaments in his right ankle playing Nadal in the semifinals and was forced to retire.

It’s definitely been the hardest year of my life, that’s for sure, Zverev said. I love tennis more than anything in the world.

