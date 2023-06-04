Sports
2023 French Open TV live stream schedule
Frances Tiafoe kept coming oh so close to extending his French Open match against Alexander Zverev: 12 times on Saturday night, the American was two points away from forcing a fifth set.
Still, the twelfth-placed Tiafoe never came closer than that.
Instead, 22nd-seeded Zverev secured his 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5) victory after over 3 1/2 hours in Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the fourth round . With Tiafoe’s departure, none of the 16 men from the United States who were in the ring at the start of the tournament are still in the field.
I mean, I felt in control most of the game, said Tiafoe, a 25-year-old from Maryland who fell to 1-7 against Zverev.
It’s just tough, he said about half an hour after his loss ended, rubbing his hand across his face. I should be playing the fifth now.
Two other American men lost earlier Saturday: No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz and unseeded Marco Giron.
No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo Argentina defeated Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 and Nicholas Jerry of Chile, Giron knocked out 6-2, 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-3.
Three American women remain: No. 6 Coco Gauff, Sloan Stephens And Bernard Per.
FRENCH PULL OPEN: Ladies | Men | Broadcast schedule
It is the second year in a row that no men from the United States participate in the fourth round at Roland Garros. If nothing else, it stands as a symbolic step back for the group after what seemed like a few breakout performances at the past two majors.
For Tiafoe, reaching the fourth round is never the goal.
I want to win the trophy, he said.
Remember: no American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. The French Open has been the least successful major in that stretch, and no American men have reached the quarterfinals since then Andre Agassi in 2003.
But Tiafoe hit Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open en route to the semifinals there last September, marking the first time in 16 years that the host nation had a representative in the men’s final four at Flushing Meadows.
Then, at the Australian Open in January, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Corda And Ben Shelton became the first trio of Americans in the men’s quarterfinals in Melbourne since 2000. Paul took a step further, to the semifinals.
Then came this benchmark: 10 Americans were ranked in the ATP’s Top 50, something that last happened in June 1995.
On Saturday, after brushing aside an over-the-shoulder volley, he briefly leaned on the net in disbelief. Tiafoe served for the fourth set at 5-3, but was unable to seal the deal.
In that game, and the next, and beyond, including 5-all in the tiebreaker, he would come within two points of that set.
Each time Zverev claimed the next point. When Tiafoe sent a forehand wide to end it, Zverev let out two big screams. Then the two, who have been friends for about 15 years, met for a warm embrace near the net, and Zverev put his hand on Tiafoe’s head.
He’s one of my best friends on tour, said Zverev, a German who has twice reached the semi-finals on the red clay of Paris, but on the pitch I’m trying to win.
At the 2022 French Open, Zverev tore ligaments in his right ankle playing Nadal in the semifinals and was forced to retire.
It’s definitely been the hardest year of my life, that’s for sure, Zverev said. I love tennis more than anything in the world.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
|
Sources
2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/06/03/french-open-tv-live-stream-schedule-roland-garros-peacock/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After the hurdles, Motown legend Martha Reeves is on her way to becoming Hollywood Walk of Fame star
- 2023 French Open TV live stream schedule
- GOP hopes stump at Roast and Ride in Iowa without Donald Trump
- Boris Johnson risks losing public funds over disregard of COVID inquiry
- Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies at 39 after heart attack
- Reebok Kicks Off Pride Month With Genderless Clothing Line
- Myanmar coup: Russia supplies military with advanced fighter jets – BBC News
- Chile: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits the northern regions on June 3
- ‘No stone left unturned’ in DW train crash probe 06/03/2023
- Rana Daggubati will produce a Bollywood film
- Former Michigan Football DT transfers to elite school
- Astrophysicist breaks down the difficulty of unidentified objects