LSU-Oregon State NCAA regional game rescheduled for Sunday 2pm CT – LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. The LSU-Oregon State winners bracket game in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional has been postponed to 2 p.m. CT Sunday due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.
The LSU-Oregon State game was originally scheduled to be played Friday at 8 p.m. CT; however, significant lightning in the area caused the Tulane-Sam Houston elimination match to be suspended at 4:07 p.m. CT on Friday.
The delay between Tulane and Sam Houston forced the postponement of the LSU-Oregon State game to Sunday at 2:00 PM, and the game between Tulane and Sam Houston resumes Sunday at 12:00 PM CT in the top of the seventh inning with Sam Houston leading a 7-2 lead.
The winner of the Tulane-Sam Houston game will play the loser of the LSU-Oregon State game on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT.
The championship round of the region will be played on Monday at a time to be determined.
NCAA Baton Rouge regional schedule
Sunday June 4
- 12:00 Tulane vs. Sam Houston resumed in the top of the seventh inning with Sam Houston leading 7-2
- 2 p.m. Oregon State vs. LSU
- 8 p.m. Tulane-Sam Houston winner vs. Oregon State-LSU loser
Monday June 5
Regional Lap Time Championships TBD
