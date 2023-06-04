Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel

David Warner has announced plans to retire from Test cricket at his home ground the SCG in nine games.

A veteran of 103 Tests, Warner will be 37 by January, when he plans to play his final Test, against Pakistan in Sydney.

Before then, he faces fierce scrutiny from India in this week’s World Test Championship final at the Oval, and then England, including long-time sparring partner Stuart Broad in the highly anticipated Ashes. Australia then have a break from Test cricket until mid-December when they play Pakistan in three matches. He confirmed his intention to retire after that, before Australia’s home summer ends with two Tests against the West Indies.

I probably owe it to myself and my family – if I can score points here and keep playing in Australia, he said in London. I can definitely say I’m not going to be playing that West Indies series. If I get through this and I can make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish.

I always played every game like it was my last. It’s my style of cricket. I just keep working as hard as I can to get there. It starts this Test against India and I’m just looking forward to that challenge and then the challenge that comes against England.

It’s an ambitious target, especially given his very modest record in England, where Broad wreaked havoc on his technique in 2019. Broad dismissed his seven times in the series, mostly bowling around the wicket, averaging just 9.5 for the Australian, including eight single-figure scores and three ducks. He has played 13 Tests in England and has never made a century.

Ashes fixtures and full schedule

As usual, there will be two Tests in London, at Lords and the Oval, with the series kicking off at Edgbaston, the England player’s favorite ground despite the so-called home fort being broken by Australia’s 2019 victory. Following the four-year template ago, the other two Tests are scheduled for White Rose and Red, at Headingley and Old Trafford, Trent Bridge missing again.

First test Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16-20

What time does each test match start?

All five Tests are designated day matches, commencing at 11:00am BST, with each day’s play lasting until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, to allow for 90 overs. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.

What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?

Edgbaston P15 W6 L4 D5

P15 W6 L4 D5 Gentlemen P37 W7 L15 D15

P37 W7 L15 D15 Headley P25 W8 L9 D8

P25 W8 L9 D8 Old Traford P30 W7 L8 D15

P30 W7 L8 D15 The oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is the Ashes on? How can I track it in the UK?

Sky has the domestic test rights and will broadcast all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The BBC has a highlights package and will show Today at the Test on BBC2 at 7pm after each matchday.

The Corporation also holds the radio rights for domestic testing and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening to long wave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and via the BBC Sounds app.

TMS coverage will be led as usual by Jonathan Agnew, alongside what it calls an iconic commentary team consisting of Isa Guha, Simon Mann, Alison Mitchell, Daniel Norcross and Jim Maxwell, with recaps Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Ebony Rainford Brent, Vic Marks, Moeen Ali and Alex Hartley, with Andy Zaltzman returning as the goalscorer.

Who is in the Ashes squads?

Australia have named their squad for the World Test Championship (against India at the Oval, June 7-11) and the first two Ashes Tests on April 19.

Australia squad for the first two Tests

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England announced their squad for the first Test of the summer on 16 May against Ireland on 1 June. Zak Crawley has maintained his place at the top of the table with Dan Lawrence as reserve batsman. Josh Tongue has been drafted for the first time. The 25-year-old bowler impressed Steve Smith when he recently took the Australian wicket for Worcestershire against Sussex.

England selection for Test only vs Ireland

Ben Stokes (Captain), Ollie Pope (Vice Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Josh Tongue.