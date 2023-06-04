KJ Lacey, No. 47 football recruit in 2025, commits to Texas





Texas coach Steve Sarkisian scored a major win on the recruiting front on Saturday after quarterback KJ Lacey became his first draft for the 2025 class. Lacey, who is No. 47 in the 2025 ESPN Junior 300, joins Arch Manning (No. 5 overall in 2023) as highly rated quarterbacks to sign with the Longhorns in three recruiting cycles. Lacey, who is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plans to enroll in early January 2025. He also had offers from Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Editors’ Picks 2 Related “Basically just a stable, offensive head coach. I love that,” Lacey told ESPN last month about what he prioritized in the process. “In addition, I also have a really good quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, so I know that if I go there, I’m going to develop. “The community outside [football]make sure I’m comfortable with everyone out there [football]. Get a little familiar. Be committed and everything. Go there, have my visits, go to the games all the time, so just knowing that I’m committed, adjust right away. Lacey made his announcement Saturday on social media. “They asked me, ‘Why Texas?’ I say, ‘Why not Texas?'” He said in the message. Texas averaged 429.5 yards per game last season — fifth in the Big 12. Quinn Ewers (2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns in 10 games in 2022) and Manning will battle for the starting job in the fall as the program appears to run out of time. finish in the Big 12 with a flower. The Longhorns, who join Oklahoma to begin play at the SEC in 2024, have not won more than 10 games in a season since 2018. Lacey, a teammate of Alabama wide receiver commit Ryan Williams (No. 3 overall in 2025) at Saraland High School (Alabama), was visiting Austin this weekend when the decision was made. The 6-foot, 175-pound Lacey completed 63.7% of his passes for 3,177 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022. “I play very calmly,” Lacey said. “I don’t really get upset when I’m there. Get the ball to the open man, get the ball to the playmakers and I go out and win.”

