Sports
Daria Kasatkina risks everything at French Open by coming out
If you spent even a few minutes watching Zabiiako & Kasatkina, a video blog documenting the tennis life and travels of the world’s No. 9 ranked player Daria Kasatkina, you would see a young, happy woman with a sense of humor and a generous soul who is completely comfortable in her own skin.
It would be unremarkable if not: Last July, Kasatkina announced to the world that she was dating former Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako. And that would also be unremarkable if it weren’t for this: she’s the top-ranked player from Russia, where the LGBTQ+ community is under increasing attack to the point where positive depictions of same-sex relationships have been banned in any form then. media.
Every famous athlete coming out as LGBTQ+ has shown their own brand of courage by navigating deeply personal interests in an unusually public way. But during this Pride Month, it’s hard to imagine that many have staked more than Kasatkina.
Not only did she come out as a lesbian, she criticized the Russian attitude towards gays. Not only has she taken a general anti-war stance, like so many Russian players, she has also been vocally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expressed support for her Ukrainian colleagues. She essentially challenged Vladimir Putin.
It’s really brave of her, said Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian star who will face Kasatkina in the French Open round of 16 on Sunday.
Kasatkina, who is training in Barcelona, has reportedly not been back to Russia since the start of the war. It might be dangerous for her to go back. When The New York Times asked last November what the feedback had been from her home country since she came out, she said, Let’s not talk about it.
And yet, despite it all, the 26-year-old has enjoyed the embrace of the larger tennis world and the freedom to live authentically as she enters the early years of her career.
It’s not for the long haul, Kasatkina said of closet life last year during her interview with blogger Vitya Kravchenko. It is too difficult. There’s no point, you’ll be constantly focused on that until you choose to get out. It is of course up to you how you do it and how much you tell. Living in peace with yourself is all that matters.
While a Russian government official suggested last year that Kasatkina had come out to facilitate a change of citizenship, the reality is that last year was more of a turning point for her tennis.
Kasatkina was world No. 26 at the end of 2021, but shot up the rankings last summer with appearances in the semifinals of both the Italian Open and Roland Garros and won titles in August in San Jose and Granby, Canada, to climb to the top to jump. 10 and secures her place in the WTA Finals.
I feel freer and happier, she told the WTA website last year. I think I took the right step. With the situation in the world, all these things that are difficult, when if not now?
It is difficult to know how Kasatkina’s relationship with her homeland will evolve, but polls show that younger Russians have a more tolerant attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community.
By simply talking about her sexuality, Kasatkina is cracking open doors of discussion that were largely closed during her adolescence. She has often spoken of her experiences growing up in a small town hundreds of miles from Moscow, where there were no gay role models.
So many topics are taboo in Russia, she told Kravchenko. Some of them are more important than ours, it’s no surprise. The idea that anyone wants to be or become gay is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if given a choice, no one would choose to be gay. Why make your life more difficult, especially in Russia? What’s the point?
This is the first time that Kasatkina celebrates Pride Month at Roland Garros. While her focus is on tennis and trying to win her first Grand Slam singles title, she said it was important to be in France right now.
“I’m not used to it because I come from somewhere where, you know, isn’t very nice,” Kasatkina told Eurosport. “In Europe I feel like it’s something bigger. I think it’s important to let people know that they’re all equal and all the same. There’s no difference. I’m going to support from my hotel room and from the tennis court, but I like it very much and it is very important that it is celebrated.
It will be interesting to see if there is a handshake between Kasatkina and Svitolina at the end of their game on Sunday. Ukrainian players have collectively rejected the post-match gesture against Russian and Belarusian players. There have been many complaints over the past year and a half from Ukrainian players that their Russian counterparts have not done enough publicly or privately to acknowledge that Russia’s actions against their country are wrong.
Can you imagine the man or girl who is now on the front lines, looking at me and pretending nothing is wrong, Svitolina told reporters after punching Anna Blinkova and refusing the handshake.
However, Kasatkina has spoken directly about the toll of the conflict, which even the most sympathetic Russian players have mostly avoided, either because they are sympathetic to Putin’s regime or because they fear the consequences of speaking out.
I have so many friends and people I know from Ukraine, Kasatkina told Melbourne’s The Age ahead of the Australian Open in January. And when I hear the stories of what they tell me, it hurts because I think what if I’m in their place?
They are my friends and I want to show them love and support too. It is heavy.
The fact that Kasatkina can articulate how her own circumstances pale in comparison to their difficulties shows that the Pride spirit of compassion, empathy and respect for people, regardless of the differences they cannot control, authentically lives within her.
Playing in her first Grand Slam as a lesbian during Pride Month, Kasatkina would be a worthy champion by all accounts.
