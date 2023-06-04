2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 1 predictions from hockey simulation

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in a quest to see who can win their first Stanley Cup in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Vegas, who did not enter the league until the 2017-18 season, is making his second Stanley Cup Finals appearance after losing to the Washington Capitals in five games in 2018. Bruce Cassidy’s men finished the regular season at the top of the Pacific Division, defeating the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars en route to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers squeaked the Stanley Cup playoffs in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida then rallied to beat the Presidents Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in seven games and then beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.

The opening game at the T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Vegas is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

This model simulates each NHL play 10,000 times, considering factors such as current form, individual matchups, injuries, and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks.

Here are the NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:

Moneyline Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Golden Knights -140, Panthers +118

Golden Knight vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Golden Knight vs. Panthers puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+196)

VEG: The Golden Knights are the eighth team in NHL history to reach the Finals at least twice in the first six seasons

FLA: The Panthers have won eight games in a row since losing their first-round opener in Boston

Why the Golden Knights can win

Vegas’ offense was massive throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with even strength, scoring 51 of 62 goals in the league at 5-on-5 or 4-on-4. Conversely, the Panthers have only scored 32 of their 50 total scores at tied strength. William Karlsson, who set the franchise record for most goals in a single postseason with 10, and Jonathan Marchessault have each tied for nine goals, while Chandler Stephenson has seven such goals.

Jack Eichel is tied for fourth with 18 points in his first postseason, while Marchessault has 17 as he heads into the Stanley Cup Finals on a five-game streak, accumulating four goals and three assists. The 32-year-old Marchessault, who has 15 of his points in the team's last 10 games, and Karlsson are among the six remaining members of the Golden Knights team that reached the Finals in 2018. Vegas also has six players who have won a cup with other clubs, including Alec Martinez, Phil Kessel and Jonathan Quick, each of whom has won two championships.

Why the Panthers can win

Tkachuk has been a big factor in the Panthers winning 11 of their last 12 games. The 25-year-old left winger has registered a franchise playoff record 21 points in these playoffs and has scored four game-winning goals. Three of those game winners were scored in overtime, where Florida has a spotless 6-0 record on their current playoff run.

But Florida has also pulled back defensively as the playoffs progressed, which will help them against an offensive first team like Vegas. Sergei Bobrovsky has gone 11-2 with a 2.21 goals conceded average and 0.935 save percentage since becoming the de facto starting netminder in the first round against Boston. The Panthers have also shown they can finish and win games by one goal, and are 9-1 overall in these playoffs when leading by just one goal.

SportsLine's model leans forward on the goal total, as the simulations have the teams combine for 6.1 goals.

So who will win Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final?