Sports
2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 1 predictions from hockey simulation
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in a quest to see who can win their first Stanley Cup in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Vegas, who did not enter the league until the 2017-18 season, is making his second Stanley Cup Finals appearance after losing to the Washington Capitals in five games in 2018. Bruce Cassidy’s men finished the regular season at the top of the Pacific Division, defeating the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars en route to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers squeaked the Stanley Cup playoffs in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida then rallied to beat the Presidents Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in seven games and then beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes.
The opening game at the T-Mobile Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Vegas is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Golden Knights vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before you play Panthers vs. golden knights choose, be sure to check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine projection model.
This model simulates each NHL play 10,000 times, considering factors such as current form, individual matchups, injuries, and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. The model looks for the best values on the money line, puck line and total.
Now the model has set its sights Golden Knights vs. Panthers and just stuck to his choices and predictions from the Stanley Cup final. You can visit SportsLine now to see model choices. Here are the NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Golden Knights:
- Moneyline Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Golden Knights -140, Panthers +118
- Golden Knight vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals
- Golden Knight vs. Panthers puck line: Golden Knights -1.5 (+196)
- VEG: The Golden Knights are the eighth team in NHL history to reach the Finals at least twice in the first six seasons
- FLA: The Panthers have won eight games in a row since losing their first-round opener in Boston
- Choices Golden Knights vs. Panthers: See choices on SportsLine
Recommended game | Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers
Why the Golden Knights can win
Vegas’ offense was massive throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with even strength, scoring 51 of 62 goals in the league at 5-on-5 or 4-on-4. Conversely, the Panthers have only scored 32 of their 50 total scores at tied strength. William Karlsson, who set the franchise record for most goals in a single postseason with 10, and Jonathan Marchessault have each tied for nine goals, while Chandler Stephenson has seven such goals.
Jack Eichel is tied for fourth with 18 points in his first postseason, while Marchessault has 17 as he heads into the Stanley Cup Finals on a five-game streak, accumulating four goals and three assists. The 32-year-old Marchessault, who has 15 of his points in the team’s last 10 games, and Karlsson are among the six remaining members of the Golden Knights team that reached the Finals in 2018. Vegas also has six players who have won a cup with other clubs, including Alec Martinez, Phil Kessel and Jonathan Quick, each of whom has won two championships.See which team to choose here.
Why the Panthers can win
Tkachuk has been a big factor in the Panthers winning 11 of their last 12 games. The 25-year-old left winger has registered a franchise playoff record 21 points in these playoffs and has scored four game-winning goals. Three of those game winners were scored in overtime, where Florida has a spotless 6-0 record on their current playoff run.
But Florida has also pulled back defensively as the playoffs progressed, which will help them against an offensive first team like Vegas. Sergei Bobrovsky has gone 11-2 with a 2.21 goals conceded average and 0.935 save percentage since becoming the de facto starting netminder in the first round against Boston. The Panthers have also shown they can finish and win games by one goal, and are 9-1 overall in these playoffs when leading by just one goal.See which team to choose here.
How to watch Golden Knights vs. Panthers picks
SportsLine’s model leans forward on the goal total, as the simulations have the teams combine for 6.1 goals. It also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the choice of model from SportsLine.
So who will win Golden Knights vs. Panthers in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, and which side of the moneyline has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Golden Knights money line you have to jump, all from the advanced model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 timesAnd invent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2023-stanley-cup-final-panthers-vs-golden-knights-odds-nhl-picks-game-1-predictions-from-hockey-simulation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moviegoers of color praise the casting of the lead black actor in ‘The Little Mermaid’
- 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights odds, NHL picks, Game 1 predictions from hockey simulation
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism
- Indian crash kills at least 200 as death toll rises
- Elliot Page reveals he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara
- Daria Kasatkina risks everything at French Open by coming out
- 1950s wedding dress worn by 18 women and ready for the next one
- Watch Putin calm down Russia after strikes on their territory
- Across the Spider-Verse ‘Looking $120 Million Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter
- Affordable smartphones and India’s digital revolution
- Former PSI Tsamara Participates in Declaration of 2024 Presidential Candidates with Jokowi Volunteers
- Actor Jefferson Machado found dead, buried under concrete in his garden