Anyone who watched Boston College last month of the season expected the possibility of something weird leaking through the opening of the Eagles NCAA Tournament against Troy. The lead up to the Tuscaloosa Regional was a surreal time in the program’s history, and the storylines that haunted each of the four teams offered different perspectives on teams that had something to prove.

BC was the only team in the group not to come from the larger Alabama-Louisiana footprint, but the Eagles felt passed over for host venue consideration. Alabama, the SEC’s host team, endured a surreal season finishing No. 16 in the overall standings, and the other two teams completed seasons worthy of the tournament’s chaotic weekend mayhem.

Birdball’s first opponent was Troy, a localized opponent in Alabama in the central-southeast region of the state. Like Southland Conference champion Nicholls, the Trojans had a strong baseball resume, and the collision course with BC presented the great opportunity for offensive fireworks between two teams capable of stamping the baseball all over Sewell-Thomas Stadium .

It felt like a possible Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight fight. It was a Klitschko-type fight between punchers who wanted to get in the middle of the ring and pound away or at least was the sort of slobberknocker comparable to a Ward-Gatti or Hagler-Hearns, and went on for over four hours B.C. and Troy stomped baseballs around Tuscaloosa. They spent another two hours sidelined by a swift monsoon, and when the dust finally settled, a final-round win gave Troy an 11-10 victory and a date with Alabama on Saturday night, as BC was relegated to the early elimination game against Nicholls. who lost the nightcap on walk-off fashion.

“It was good to play a nice, fast, clean game,” head coach Mike Gambino joked after the loss. “It was a good baseball game. I’m proud of the way the guys competed. Win or lose, and I said this to the guys afterwards, I love what we did. We made some mistakes on the mound they took advantage of it, but that’s what they’ve been doing all year.”

Each team came in with multiple power hitters who were able to get the ball over the fence, but the humid Alabama conditions caused baseballs to fly around the stadium in the early innings. An excellent game between the starting pitchers in the pregame quickly turned into a series of well-hit baseballs, but the early return on John West and Grayson Stewart were sunk as the heavens opened in the 30-second aftermath from Barry Walsh tying run, two-run home run in bottom of second.

Tarp issues left the infield very wet and led to a two-hour delay, but each team found their feet when play resumed. An even game of baseball emerged and the numbers directly matched pregame expectations of a well-hit, offensive game. Each team collected 12 hits and each tied the other pitching staff’s nine strikeouts by recording three home runs and four doubles.

Walsh’s homer was the first long ball, but the five homers after the rain delay increased the intensity and emotion that hung on each pitch. Both lineups sank into their style, but the more free-swinging Troy squad failed to push runners around the bases against the more patient BC lineup that forced Trojan pitchers to throw more than 200 combined pitches. That extra load tipped the scales towards the Eagles, and in the fifth inning, Joe Vetranos A 450-foot breakthrough over the batter’s eye in centerfield gave the Eagles a one-run lead.

“I always go up, ready to strike no matter what,” said Vetrano. “I just tried to go out and see a good field, just to help my team in any way I could. I just saw a good field and tried to put a good swing on it.”

The dinger began pushing the Eagles ahead of the Trojans in most offensive categories, and BC finished the game with advantage in most offensive categories. By the end of the game, Birdball put lead-off hitters on base in five of the nine innings and moved those runners to a 17-for-29 tune in advancement opportunities. The offense continued to hit with men on base, and even in the ninth inning, well after Troy broke through BC’s one-run lead, the lineup produced two separate basesloaded situations.

The only shortcoming came with men in scoring position, and that eventually crippled the lineup against the opportunistic Troy-hitters. A five-run seventh inning turned a one-run deficit into a four-run advantage against a BC team that entered the game with a 25-0 record when leading after six innings, and after Joe Ryan gave up two throw errors for homers in the inning, Andrew Roman was hooked for two rare runs despite being out five with two strikeouts.

The exchange forced BC to rally, but the Eagles came within one run with a trio of runs in the seventh and eighth. Sam McNulty went first by pushing two runs over the saucer with a double after the stretch, but Vetrano moonshot again into Tuscaloosa’s night with a second shot to center that again brightened the batter’s eye. A Troy Homer in the ninth added insurance, but a Peter Brands A basesloaded sacrifice fly in the ninth inning kept the Eagles moving as the heart of the batting order came to the plate.

To that extent, Troy stuck with relief pitcher Zach Fruit despite 50 pitches in his third inning, and had acted the best he could after replacing Noah Manning. They had followed Ben Thompson’s 104 throws to ease the rain delay, but the Trojans never went to the bullpen, despite the looming BC. Patrick Roche Vetran and Nick Wang .

Instead, they threw to the trio, and with one out, Roche smoked a line drive that was caught at the halfway point before Troy walked Vetrano intentionally to throw to Wang. He also crushed a pitch down the middle, but the infield depth alignment played straight to the ball for a third out at second base and a one-run win.

“[Vetrano] had hit two balls over the batter’s eye,” Gambino said of the ninth inning, “so [the decision to walk him] didn’t surprise me. It is a very difficult decision and takes some guts because [Troy head coach Skylar Meade] will be crushed if that ball gets through. But that’s what you do, you make decisions that ultimately come down to whether or not to execute your kids.”

The numbers themselves continued to lend for a good day. The marathon lasted six hours and delayed Alabama’s nightcap game to 9 p.m. local time, but the offensive performance put BC through another wild day, similar to last month’s Harvard and Villanova games.

McNulty broke out of a mini-slump to rediscover a six-hit stretch from earlier in the season with a 4-for-4 performance that included two doubles, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Walsh went 3-for-5 with that home run and an earlier double from the top of the wall, and he added three runs scored and two RBIs, and Vetrano, ever the current crusher, finished with four RBIs as he continued to make of his case before MLB Draft experts. Peter Brands the near-hero for his sacrifice fly in the ninth, walked three batters.

The offense was there, but the razor-thin margin slipped against a Trojan offense that reached .285 during the regular season. Three of the lineup’s four .300 hitters were effective against the BC batter, and Cam Bartolero drove in four runs on two hits, including a batflip on a home run. He helped spread the offense among four different players with two runs scored, and the batters themselves left only five men on base. In a game where Birdball led virtually every category, opportunistic and timely hitting won and left the Eagles a long way through the rest of the region.

Losing to Troy, BC dropped in Saturday’s first elimination game against Nicholls, which lost to Alabama on a walk-off single in the ninth. Both teams need to win to extend their respective seasons through Sunday afternoon, but the battle is only as good as the next game in a region where Troy and Alabama battle for state supremacy in the night game.

“We’ve been talking for a month and a half about this group playing playoff baseball,” Gambino said. “Tomorrow is Game Seven again. I don’t think it will surprise the guys. It won’t change the way we play, but I will say this: We need to recover. We need to hydrate. It was hot there so we need to drink, some food and sleep.”

It’s a situation that didn’t happen in last year’s tournament, even though half of the 16 teams that won the first elimination match advanced to the regional finals. Only two created an elimination game on Monday by winning the Sunday doubleheader, but none advanced to the Super Regionals after LSU and Virginia both accomplished the feat with four consecutive wins during the 2021 series.

Both teams had to advance through teams enjoying home court advantage, with LSU defeating Oregon twice in the Eugene-based regional finals after a two-game sweep in which the Tigers defeated Central Connecticut in a walk-off, 10-inning game prior to a 9-4 win over Gonzaga, which had won the first round meeting.

Virginia, meanwhile, had a more unique story as the No. 3 seed in a region hosted by second-seeded South Carolina after Old Dominion’s facilities with the top seeds were deemed inadequate for hosting. The Cavaliers lost to the Gamecocks in the first round, but after beating Jacksonville in the elimination game, they won a rematch against No. 2 before beating the top-seeded Monarchs in two consecutive games.

A week later, UVA lost to Dallas Baptist in a Super Regional held in South Carolina due to temporary COVID-19 guidelines before rallying to win the second and third games to clinch a spot in the College World Series.

BC’s infamously didn’t have to rally at any point during its 2016 run, but with a game at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, there’s no other option for a team that’s put together arguably the best regular season in the program’s history.

“I’ve been so proud of how we’ve responded to everything that’s been thrown at us [us]’ said Gambino. “We lost on Friday night and ended up winning two games several times. I have complete confidence in this leadership. I have complete confidence in this group, which is kind of how we do things. This team doesn’t feel like a team that would conquer a region, but this feels like a team that if things went bad, they would react and give us a chance to tell a really cool story.”