“Trying to create…”: Sachin Tendulkar on son Arjun’s cricket career





Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday pledged to create the same environment for his son, Arjun, created for him during his childhood days and advised him to focus on his game. Sachin’s elder brother Ajit Tendulkar played a major role in his early cricket years. “I had the support of my family. Ajit Tendulkar (brother) was instrumental in finding a solution. Nitin Tendulkar (brother) made the painting for me on my birthday. My mother worked at LIC while my father was a professor She gave me freedom. I urge parents to give their children freedom too,” Tendulkar said. He highlighted the importance of the supportive environment during a book launch of ‘Scintillating Sachin’. Speaking of his son Arjun Tendulkar, who recently made his IPL debut, Sachin said he told Arjun to watch his game. “I try to create the same environment that was created for me. If you value yourself, people will appreciate you. Watch your game like my father used to say, and now I’m telling Arjun,” he added. Sachin added, “The media congratulated me when I quit the game. At that point I had asked the media to give the needed space to Arjun and let him fall in love with Cricket. The journalists set him free, so I thank you for that”. Arjun Tendulkar, a fast bowling all-rounder, made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. This made ‘Tendulkars the only father-son duo to play in IPL history. Just like his pre-retirement times, when Sachin Tendulkar took the stage, the audience shouted “Sachin, Sachin!” The Master Blaster emphasized the instrumental role of his parents and family and urged people to set the children free. Tendulkar also got emotional when he talked about his mother and her hard work during his childhood. He also revealed his wife’s key role in avoiding surgery, adding: “During the tour of Australia I had so many injuries that I decided to have surgery on both legs. But Anjali came all the way to Australia and canceled that surgery. I was so frustrated with the injuries, but Anjali took care of me,” Tendulkar continued. During the event, singer Shaan sang Sachin’s favorite song. A special painting was also handed over to the cricket icon. The program ended with a national anthem. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

