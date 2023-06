Rutgers Football Lands in Class of 2024 OL Raynor Andrews – TheKnightReport





















Rutgers Football added another name to the 2024 recruiting class when offensive lineman Raynor Andrews announced he would be taking his talents to the benches. Andrews has been classified as a three-star recruit by Rivals and has made a name for himself on the recruiting path, receiving offers from West Virginia, Florida State, Syracuse and Central Florida, among others. The commitment comes not long after the Scarlet Knights made their bid on Thursday, May 9.

Raynor will add some much-needed depth to an offensive line that needs to be rebuilt under the guidance of freshman coach Pat Flaherty. A native of the Bahamas, Raynor attended Miami Norland High School and had other offers from South Florida and Akron. Certain data by Sportradar 2023Yahoo. All rights reserved.

