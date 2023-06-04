TV Tonight: The Juicy Story of How Tennis Became the Sport of the Gods | Television & radio

Gods of Tennis

9pm, BBC Two

Tennis became sexy and powerful in the ’70s and ’80s and this three-part documentary tells the juicy story of its rise in popularity and the emergence of heroes during that era. It’s an impressive list of interviewees, including John McEnroe, Billie Jean King, Bjrn Borg, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova. The opening episode focuses on Wimbledon and how King broke down barriers to women and equality on the field. Holly Richardson

Spying in the ocean

7pm BBC One

Meet the innovative underwater robots of spy creatures (and a somewhat bizarre spy fish seems to have a malfunction at one point) filming and interacting with the happenings in the ocean in this four-part series. As David Tennant narrates, it begins with a spy octopus and a spy whale. HR

Ten Pound Poms

9 p.m., BBC One

More big downers in Australia as this soapy but gritty drama continues. While Terry (Warren Brown) wrestles with a secret and Annie (Faye Marsay) loses her temper with his self-pity-soaked self, their daughter Pattie (Hattie Hook) deals with a classic 1950s bleak drama. Jack Zeel

60 days on the estates

9pm, Channel 4

With more than a million households languishing on the social housing waiting list, filmmaker Ed Stafford ventures into some of the UK’s most troubled residential areas to witness the day-to-day struggle firsthand. This week he meets a Birmingham mother of three who depends on food banks and grandparents living amid a surge in teenage violence. Ali Catterall

The man who played with fire

9 p.m., Sky documentaries

At the end of this gripping documentary thriller, investigative author Jan Stocklassa is already impressively close to solving the 37-year-old mystery of who killed Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme. Picking up where novelist Stieg Larsson left off, he’s solidified the South African bond and all that’s left for him now is to track down the trigger man. Ellen E Jones