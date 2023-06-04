Hockey: Jaguars crush Sikh to come out on top





Western Jaguars coach Michael Malungu says their 3-1 victory over Sikh Union on Saturday shows his accusers desire to win their first Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League title. Jaguars beat the 2012 champions to top the standings with 15 points from six games and play Chase Sailors at Nairobi’s City Park Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Bethuel Masambu (2nd), Oscar Kibet (28th) and Conrad Wafula (49th) were enough to condemn Sikh Union to their fourth defeat of the season. Yuvras Valmiki (58th) scored the hosts’ consolation at their home ground, Sikh Union Club.





Malungu praised the players who have yet to lose a match as they held the match together despite having an early game lead. “We’re at the top of the standings now. It’s something to be happy about because we’ve worked for it. We’re hoping to collect three more points against Sailors on Sunday as that gives us an edge over our closest rivals, former champions Kenya Police and defending champion. Butali Sugar Warriors. The players show intention and we can only ride on that feeling,” said Malungu. Jaguars have been tipped to disrupt form this season, but Malungu insists it is still in its infancy. “Our systems work quite well, but we need to improve our attack and defense. But overall we are in a good place, we hope to keep winning. We have a young squad and have participated in the Africa Cup for the first time for clubs.” Championship in February in Nairobi, we will have a second chance in this year’s event. But this can only happen if we seize the opportunity,” added Malungu. Butali and Kenya Police, out of action this weekend, were relegated to second place with 14 points from six games, although the former have a superior goal difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/hockey/hockey-jaguars-maul-sikh-to-go-top-4257376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos