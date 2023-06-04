Papanikolaou repeats as Peter J. Cutino Award winner





Become the first golden bear to win twice

SAN FRANCISCO Nearly six months after repeating both as National Champion and ACWPC Player of the Year, California Men’s Water Polo Center Nicholas Papanikolaou has been named, for the second year in a row, the winner of the prestigious Peter J. Cutino Award, given annually to the best male and female player in NCAA water polo. While this is the fifth time the award has been won by a Cal player, Papanikolaou becomes the first Golden Bear to win it more than once. He is the sixth-ever collegiate men’s water polo player to repeat. The four-time All-American received the award Saturday night at the 24th Annual Peter J. Cutino Awards Night Dinner at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Papanikolaou was one of three award finalists for the third consecutive year, taking the honors from Pacific’s Reuel D’Souza and USC’s Jake Ehrhardt. “The Olympic Club has done a fantastic job organizing this event. I am so happy to be a part of it. I feel so happy and so honored to receive this award for the second consecutive year,” said Papanikolaou at the beginning of his acknowledgments. With his entire coaching staff present, as well as his closest teammate and friend Jack Deley Papanikolaou expressed his gratitude to his entire team for the “incredible” journey they have made over the past few years. However, he made it clear that this award was dedicated to one person: his father. “When I was nine years old, my father came to me and said, ‘I think I’ve found a sport that suits you more,'” Papanikolaou said. “I had never heard of water polo before but I went for it. Every day for the next eight years he drove me and my brother to practice, waited four or five hours for us to finish and drove us back home. I’m so grateful and I love and appreciate him because there is zero percent chance I would be playing water polo let alone be here with you today if it wasn’t for him.” Papanikolaou puts yet another highlight on what is already one of the biggest resumes in the program’s history. With 62 goals, an MPSF-leading 80 earned lockouts, and top-10 national ranks in steals and field blocks, he completed a three-straight year streak and was named MPSF Player of the Year, making the ACWPC All-America First Team and leading Cal to a regular-season conference title. He finished his youth campaign with seven goals in the Bears’ epic 13-12 comeback victory in the national championship game. In 2022, Papanikolaou joined John Mann (2006), Ivan Rackov (2010) and Luca Cupido (2017) as the only Bears to win the highest individual award for college water polo. The award is named after legendary Golden Bears head coach Pete Cutino, who led Cal to eight national titles during a 26-year career. Cutino is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 519 wins. The native of Athens, Greece, underlined his heartwarming and laughable speech by letting everyone know that his second Cutino Award win happened to coincide with his father’s birthday. “I never know what to give him,” Papanikolaou said before raising his new trophy. “So, happy birthday, Dad.” STAY INFORMED For more coverage of Cal men’s water polo, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalWaterPolo) and Instagram (@calmwaterpolo).

