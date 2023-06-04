New Indian cricket team shirt available on Adidas website. Check the price and how to buy

The new Indian Cricket Team Jersey is available on the official Adidas website. The Indian cricket team will wear the new kit for the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7. Fans have been eager to get their hands on the new jeseys since their unveiling on Thursday.

The men’s team will also wear the new kit at the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup. Interestingly, it will be the first ODI World Cup to be held entirely in India.

The new shirts of the Indian cricket team are available at a price of 4,999 on the Adidas website while the ODI Replica jersey is available for 2,999 and ODI Fan Sweater is available for 999.

BCCI had released a short video featuring popular Indian cricket stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Harmanpreet Kaur wearing Adidas’ new Indian jersey.

In the tweet, BCCI wrote, “The jersey that makes you feel only one thing, impossible is nothing!”

BCCI had announced the new exclusive partnership with Adidas through a blog post on May 23, according to the Indian cricket board. the BCI. The contract, which runs until March 2028, gives Adidas exclusive rights to create kits in all formats of the game.”

Adidas will be the single supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI, including the men’s, women’s and youth teams. From June 2023, Team India will be featured in the three stripes for the first time and their new kit will debut at the World Test Championship Finals.

Here’s how to buy India’s new cricket team shirt:

1) Visit the official Adidas website to buy the Indian cricket team jersey at www.adidas.co.in/cricket-jerseys.

2) You can also visit the Adidas website and click on Team India under the Cricket tab and then click on Jerseys.

2) Log in or register on the Adidas website

3) Select the shirt from the set of options and click on it.

4) Select the size according to your measurements and click add to cart

5) Pay using the options available on the payment page

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news. More or less

Updated: June 04, 2023, 1:33 PM IST