Connect with us

Sports

New Indian cricket team shirt available on Adidas website. Check the price and how to buy

New Indian cricket team shirt available on Adidas website. Check the price and how to buy

 


The new Indian Cricket Team Jersey is available on the official Adidas website. The Indian cricket team will wear the new kit for the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7. Fans have been eager to get their hands on the new jeseys since their unveiling on Thursday.

The men’s team will also wear the new kit at the 2023 ICC ODI Cricket World Cup. Interestingly, it will be the first ODI World Cup to be held entirely in India.

The new shirts of the Indian cricket team are available at a price of 4,999 on the Adidas website while the ODI Replica jersey is available for 2,999 and ODI Fan Sweater is available for 999.

BCCI had released a short video featuring popular Indian cricket stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Harmanpreet Kaur wearing Adidas’ new Indian jersey.

In the tweet, BCCI wrote, “The jersey that makes you feel only one thing, impossible is nothing!”

BCCI had announced the new exclusive partnership with Adidas through a blog post on May 23, according to the Indian cricket board. the BCI. The contract, which runs until March 2028, gives Adidas exclusive rights to create kits in all formats of the game.”

Adidas will be the single supplier for all match, training and travel wear for the BCCI, including the men’s, women’s and youth teams. From June 2023, Team India will be featured in the three stripes for the first time and their new kit will debut at the World Test Championship Finals.

Here’s how to buy India’s new cricket team shirt:

1) Visit the official Adidas website to buy the Indian cricket team jersey at www.adidas.co.in/cricket-jerseys.

2) You can also visit the Adidas website and click on Team India under the Cricket tab and then click on Jerseys.

2) Log in or register on the Adidas website

3) Select the shirt from the set of options and click on it.

4) Select the size according to your measurements and click add to cart

5) Pay using the options available on the payment page

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Updated: June 04, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/new-indian-cricket-team-jersey-available-on-adidas-website-check-price-and-how-to-buy-11685856873101.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: