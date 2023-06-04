Section 1 doubles teams play for the NYSPHSAA title





Nick Pang and Eli Johnson of Edgemont during their doubles championship match with Horace Greeley in the Boys Section 1 Tennis Championships at Harrison High School on May 16, 2023. Pang and Johnson won their match. The Section 1 tennis team has had a successful NYSPHSAA tournament to date. Three of the four doubles teams will advance to Sunday’s finals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. It is a Section 1 doubles final on Sunday starting at 8.15am Current Section 1 champion Elijah Johnson and Nicholas Peng of Edgemont play Jason Wei and Matthew Wallis of Horace Greeley for the state championship. “It’s pretty cool,” Johnson told NYSPHSAA Twitter on Friday about his participation in the tournament. “Many of us come here to watch the US Open and see some of the best players. We hoped we could play here one day and that’s happening now.” Horace Greeley’s Jason Wei and Matt Wallis in their doubles match against Byram Hills at the Boys Section 1 Tennis Championships at Harrison High School on May 16, 2023. To advance, Peng and Johnson defeated Greeley’s other doubles tandem Adam Fink and Benjamin Singer 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Wallis and Wei defeated Gabe Bursztyn Shashank Pennabodi’s Ward Melville duo in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. The Byram Hills duo of Jesse Goldstein and Mihar Kumar will play in fifth place against the Friends Academy duo of Alistair Wright and Russell Notaris. In singles, current Section 1 champion Callum Markowitz, Patrick Kenny of Bronxville and Maxim Kalinin of Mamaroneck advanced to Sunday’s final day of play. Kalinin plays Markowitz for fifth place. Kenny plays Jericho’s Ajar Sher for 7th place. Both games start at 8:15 p.m Twitter: @LoHud_Debbie This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys’ Tennis: Two Section 1 doubles teams to play for a state title.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/boys-tennis-section-1-doubles-020558515.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos