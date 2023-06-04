Lorusso sets HR record in No. 19 Terps loss to No. 1 Wake Forest





Next game: against George Mason 6/4/2023 | 14.00 hours 04 June (Sun) / 2pm in return for George Mason WINSTON-SALEM, NC After waiting a four-hour, 45-minute weather delay, No. 19 Maryland lost to No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest, 21-6, in a game that began at 10:45 p.m. Saturday and ended at 2:06 p.m. am on Sunday morning. The Terps (42-20) take on George Mason in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Couch Ballpark. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Maryland Baseball Network. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:00 PM and finally started at 10:45 PM, after lightning and thunder struck the area. Wake Forest (49-10) took an early lead and opened the game by scoring four runs in the first inning. From there, the country’s top-ranked team secured their lead by five multi-run innings, as the Demon Deacons scored two runs in the third, then added three runs in the fifth and six more in both the seventh and eighth. FiveDemon Deacons had multi-hit games led by Pierce Bennett and Justin Johnson that combined for eight hits and nine RBI. Two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year Wake Forest-starter Rhett Lowder improved to 14-0. He disallowed a Maryland runner in 3.2 innings and struckout 11 batters in six innings of work. for Maryland, Nick Lorusso continued his outstanding season by hitting and surpassing his 25th and 26th home runs of the season Chris Alleyn (24 in 2022) for most single-season home runs in program history. He finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI’s. Other impactful Terps included Ian Petrotz who doubled Maryland’s run total in the eighth with an undoubted three-run homer for his 14th of 2023. At the top of the lineup, Luke Shliger kept his reached base streak alive and extended it to 60 games with a walk in the eighth. Abort the action Wake Forest scored four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brock Wilken, a run-scoring double by Johnson and a two-run single by Bennett to take a 4–0 lead.

The Demon Deacons added two more runs in the bottom of the third to make it a 6-0 game on an RBI triple by Johnson and a Bennett RBI double.

Lorusso got one run back in the third inning and hit a solo home run to center right to put Maryland on the board and narrow the deficit to 6-1.

With an RBI single by Danny Corona and a two-run knock by Marek Houston, Wake Forest added three more runs in the fifth inning to extend their 9-1 lead.

Lorusso launched his second home run of the ball game by driving in Matt Shaw on a two-run shot to make it 9-3 in the seventh inning.

on a two-run shot to make it 9-3 in the seventh inning. Wake Forest further extended the lead in the seventh, driving in six runs to fill the 15-3 lead.

Petrutz hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning to make the deficit 15-6 for the Terps.

The Demon Deacons added six more runs in the eighth to extend their lead to 21-6. By the numbers 4: Lorusso’s pair of jacks led to his fourth multi-home run game of the season.

Lorusso’s pair of jacks led to his fourth multi-home run game of the season. 14: Petrutz hit his 14th big hit of the season, tying the game Elijah Lambros for third place in the selection.

Petrutz hit his 14th big hit of the season, tying the game for third place in the selection. 26: With home runs in the third and seventh frames, Lorusso broke the single-season Maryland home run record, set by Chris Alleyn in 2022.

With home runs in the third and seventh frames, Lorusso broke the single-season Maryland home run record, set by in 2022. 29: Lorusso scored his 29th multi-hit game of 2023.

Lorusso scored his 29th multi-hit game of 2023. 60: Shliger’s record streak at first base reached 60 games on an eighth inning walk.

Shliger’s record streak at first base reached 60 games on an eighth inning walk. 104: Lorusso contributed to his nationally leading RBI total, driving in one run to take his season tally to 104 RBI. He is the first DI player with 100 RBI in a season since Billy Becher had 118 in 2003 at New Mexico State.

Lorusso contributed to his nationally leading RBI total, driving in one run to take his season tally to 104 RBI. He is the first DI player with 100 RBI in a season since Billy Becher had 118 in 2003 at New Mexico State. 174: Lorusso continued to build his RBI record for the program by driving the 174th RBI of his career at College Park. Next one The Terps will take on George Mason in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Maryland Baseball Network.

