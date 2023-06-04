– Foster promises more help in the future

BCB Leslie Solomon hands over equipment to one of the clubs

President Hilbert Foster of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) last weekend assured cricket teams in Berbice’s riverine communities that the BCB would continue to invest in the area and ensure they benefit from the massive development taking place in the county.
Foster, who only resumed his post as BCB president a few weeks ago after a serious illness, has said that the river area is very important to the overall development of Berbice Cricket, and that no stone would be left unturned in the quest for overall development.
The BCB hosted two major cricket finals between teams from the area, between Wiruni Cricket Club and the SandHills Friends team, at Area H Ground in Rose Hall Town last week. The two finals were for the Dave West Indian 40 overs and the Sir James France 20/20 tournament.

Floyd Benjamin hands over practice net to Wiruni Cricket Club

Both finals drew large crowds, with residents of the area traveling in large numbers to the coastal country to cheer on their respective home teams. Foster met with the management of both teams and expressed his delight at the huge support cricket has in the area.
One of the areas the BCB President has committed to is organizing training programs for youth players and umpires and scorers in the area. The BCB president gave a set of the BCB historical coaching manuals and youth information booklets to the two teams for them to work with their youth. Meanwhile, arrangements would be made for a BCB coaching team to visit the area during the summer holidays.
The BCB also handed over a large amount of cricket equipment to the clubs along with score books as the effort continues to help as much as possible.
The Berbice River Cricket Association also received two boxes of white balls to help prepare a first division side for the upcoming BCB/Speakers Cup 20/20 tournament. It would be the first time the River Region would compete at that level in the Berbice administration’s 84-year history, and Foster urged the three teams in the region to work together to create the best possible team for the knockout tournament.
The BCB has already donated a full set of colored clothing for the teams, and clubs in the area should soon be given red balls to play in future second division level tournaments. A practice net was also handed over to the Wiruni Cricket Club to help them organize better sessions for their members, while the Sand Hills team received a set of white uniforms for members who do not have one.
Foster has also committed to hosting the area at inter-zone levels at the under-15, under-17 and under-19 levels once a team is selected to play. A commitment has also been made for the area to purchase a bowling machine by the last quarter of this year.
Club representatives thanked BCB’s proactive executives for their interest in the area and pledged to communicate more with the parent company despite the distance.

Previous articleCANU arrests Pomeroon man with $1 million worth of ganja
Next articleDevelopments in local boxing: Poole completes IBA Cut Technician Course