Sports
Nick Kyrgios alludes to returning to tennis as Costeen Hatzi shares her grief at leaving their home
Nick Kyrgios alludes to returning to tennis as girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shares her grief at leaving their home for ‘four or five months’
- Nick Kyrgios alludes to his return to tennis
- Girlfriend says going away for few months
- Kyrgios has not played for seven months
Nick Kyrgios has alluded to his long-awaited return to tennis as Costeen Hatzi, the aussie’s girlfriend, reveals that the pair will leave their home for ‘four or five months’.
Kyrgios has not played a tour match since the Japan Open seven months ago and underwent knee surgery after missing the Australian Open in January.
On the comeback route, he has now also bypassed the French Open, where, despite not being the biggest fan of the clay court slog, he had promised to bring his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as she wanted to see Paris for the first time.
Hatzi, a social media influencer and interior designer, recently posted on Instagram that the couple is leaving the house for an extended period of time.
She shared a video on Instagram of the couple’s empty house, expressing her sadness at the departure.
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hinted at his long-awaited return to the sport
Kyrgios has not played a tour match since the Japan Open seven months ago and underwent knee surgery after missing the Australian Open in January
“I’m not ready to leave our home for the next 4-5 months,” Hatzi captioned the post.
Kyrgios shared the video clip on her own account with a reassuring message for her.
“It’s okay b, we have each other. Also flying around the world is not a bad problem hahaha,” Kyrgios wrote.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios’ doubles partner, says his mate is on the mend and is looking forward to returning to action at Wimbledon.
“I think the plan for him is to be ready for Wimbledon and play some lead-ins,” Kokkinakis told the press last week.
“Stuttgart (June 12-18) was up there, I think. I’m not sure if he’s going to Queen’s or Halle (both June 19-25), but hopefully he’ll be ready.
“By all accounts, his recovery has been a bit slower than he thought, but I think he’s on the mend now and things are looking positive for the grass.”
On their partnership that resulted in last year’s Australian Open doubles title, Kokkinakis added: ‘The plan now is to play Wimbledon, health permitting of course.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios’ doubles partner, says his mate is on the mend and looking forward to returning to action at Wimbledon
Kyrgios has credited Hatzi’s positive influence in helping him produce the best year of his tennis career in 2022
‘We are going to sign up for the doubles there, we talked about that on Thursday.
“We haven’t played for a long time and I haven’t played a lot of doubles this year because it’s not such a priority for me this year, but I still want to play in some of the bigger tournaments because it’s still a fun experience with him.’
Hatzi has been dating Kyrgios for just over a year now and regularly accompanies him on his sports tours to cheer him on from the stands.
Kyrgios has previously hinted at a wedding and some little Kyrgios kids in a playful interview with Today’s Karl Stefanovic, redoubled his plans to marry Hatzi in January.
He posted “our wedding soon” after seeing pictures online of his partner posing with a baby.
Kyrgios has also happily credited Hatzi’s positive influence in helping him produce the best year of his tennis career in 2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-12156785/Nick-Kyrgios-hints-return-tennis-Costeen-Hatzi-shares-sadness-leaving-home.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Veteran actor John Regala has died
- Nick Kyrgios alludes to returning to tennis as Costeen Hatzi shares her grief at leaving their home
- Do you know the most stylish and versatile clothes in women’s fashion? , Avilé
- Zelenskyy admits Ukraine can’t join NATO until war endsExBulletin
- Trump’s lawyers have not found any classified documents he referred to on the tape
- Odisha train crash | PM inspects the site, takes stock of the situation; ensures rigorous action against the culprits
- Minister defends government on WhatsApps as Johnson warned not to ‘undermine’ Number 10
- Bollywood celebrities doing their part to save Mother Earth – ThePrint –
- Goldman Sachs sees the Turkish lira slipping to 28.00 against the dollar in 12 months
- Custom Gmail Routes in Google Workspace Created or Modified | Flexible Security Solution [8.8]
- The emergency department at Charlottetown Hospital was over capacity on Saturday
- Clovibactin: Superbugs will struggle to evolve resistance to rare new antibiotics