Nick Kyrgios alludes to returning to tennis as Costeen Hatzi shares her grief at leaving their home

Nick Kyrgios has alluded to his long-awaited return to tennis as Costeen Hatzi, the aussie’s girlfriend, reveals that the pair will leave their home for ‘four or five months’.

Kyrgios has not played a tour match since the Japan Open seven months ago and underwent knee surgery after missing the Australian Open in January.

On the comeback route, he has now also bypassed the French Open, where, despite not being the biggest fan of the clay court slog, he had promised to bring his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi as she wanted to see Paris for the first time.

Hatzi, a social media influencer and interior designer, recently posted on Instagram that the couple is leaving the house for an extended period of time.

She shared a video on Instagram of the couple’s empty house, expressing her sadness at the departure.

“I’m not ready to leave our home for the next 4-5 months,” Hatzi captioned the post.

Kyrgios shared the video clip on her own account with a reassuring message for her.

“It’s okay b, we have each other. Also flying around the world is not a bad problem hahaha,” Kyrgios wrote.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios’ doubles partner, says his mate is on the mend and is looking forward to returning to action at Wimbledon.

“I think the plan for him is to be ready for Wimbledon and play some lead-ins,” Kokkinakis told the press last week.

“Stuttgart (June 12-18) was up there, I think. I’m not sure if he’s going to Queen’s or Halle (both June 19-25), but hopefully he’ll be ready.

“By all accounts, his recovery has been a bit slower than he thought, but I think he’s on the mend now and things are looking positive for the grass.”

On their partnership that resulted in last year’s Australian Open doubles title, Kokkinakis added: ‘The plan now is to play Wimbledon, health permitting of course.

‘We are going to sign up for the doubles there, we talked about that on Thursday.

“We haven’t played for a long time and I haven’t played a lot of doubles this year because it’s not such a priority for me this year, but I still want to play in some of the bigger tournaments because it’s still a fun experience with him.’

Hatzi has been dating Kyrgios for just over a year now and regularly accompanies him on his sports tours to cheer him on from the stands.

Kyrgios has previously hinted at a wedding and some little Kyrgios kids in a playful interview with Today’s Karl Stefanovic, redoubled his plans to marry Hatzi in January.

He posted “our wedding soon” after seeing pictures online of his partner posing with a baby.

Kyrgios has also happily credited Hatzi’s positive influence in helping him produce the best year of his tennis career in 2022.