Connor Bedard scores historic win at Canadian Hockey League Awards





Connor Bedard, Regina Pats captain and highly anticipated first-round NHL draft pick, marked his final hat-trick in junior hockey on Saturday. The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced that Bedard had won CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect and Top Scorer for the 2022–23 season. Since 1994, no player in the league had managed to win all three awards in a single season. Bedard scored 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games with the Pats this year. He also produced the longest points streak for the 2022-23 season, playing 35 games with at least one point, surpassing his record of 21 from the previous year. “When you get the status that’s been accorded to him, it indicates something,” Regina Pats head coach John Paddock said in a press release. “It means something special, but you have to go out and prove it and he clearly did. I don’t know what another 50 points out of 60 would have done, but I suspect after his time in the top-10 he would have ended.” three years here.” In addition to his CHL honors, Bedard also earned a gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax. The NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 in Nashville, TN, where Bedard will become the third Regina Pats player of all time to be selected first overall.

