Miami football positions are missing in class 2024





The Miami football program has pledges from every position in the 2024 class except tight end, interior offensive lineman, edge rusher and cornerback. A few 2024 Miami commits could switch positions once they enroll in Coral Gables. Miami has nine commits for 2024 at eight different positions. Four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson is the only blue-chip Miami commit in the 2024 class. Miami’s football program has commitments from safeties Isaiah Thomas and Dylan Day, RB Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, LB Vincent Shavers, OL Juan Minaya, QB Judd Anderson and DL Daylen Russell. Minaya is listed as an offensive tackle. Many national experts believe that Minaya could move in college. Russell is an edge rusher at Columbus, but some scouting reports say he’s more suited as a defensive tackle in college. Day has played several positions in secondary, according to his 247 Sports scouting report. Miami also has a commitment from kicker Abram Murray. With 37 official visits in June, you can expect a lot of commitments to Miami in the coming month. Miami is trending for several high-profile prospects in the 2024 class. Eight of the outlook for 2024 official visits to Coral Gables in June are trending to Miami. Planned top 100 official visitors:

1. UGA – 26

T2. State of Miami and Ohio – 16

4. USC-15

5.Tennessee–13

6.Florida – 11

7. Texas – 10

T8. Bama and Oklahoma – 9

T10. Oregon and Michigan – 7 — EH (@xxxxEH) June 1, 2023 Three-star candidate KJ Duff with 79 percent and unrated Max Randolph did trending to Miami on the tight end per On3. Four-star Tampa Wharton prospect Booker Pickett is the lone rusher trending on Miami’s football program. Expect Jason Taylor to get commitments from at least a few blue chip edge rushers for Miami in 2024. Anderson, Minaya, Robinson and Thomas are included in the nine prospects trending towards Miami. The uncommitted 2024 prospects trending to Miami and making official visits to Coral Gables in June include cornerback Ricky Knight, defensive lineman Justin Scott and linebackers Keyshawn Flowers, James Nesta and Cam Pruitt. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Canes Warning team! Write for us! Scott is the highest-ranked prospect of the five uncommitted players trending to Miami making official visits to Coral Gables in June. The On3 database ranks Scott as the eighth best prospect, second defensive lineman and top player in Illinois for 2024. Miami is projected with a 70.3 percent chance of a Scott commitment. Knight is a three-star prospect, the 541st player, 58th CB and 74th in Florida for 2024. On3 projects Miami with a 70 percent chance of a commitment from Knight. Flowers is a three-star prospect, the 488th prospect, 53rd LB and 15th in Maryland. Miami leads with a 30 percent chance of a commitment from Flowers. Nesta named Miami, North Carolina and Oklahoma as his top three on Friday. Pruitt is the 402nd ranked prospect, 40th LB and 24th player in Alabama in 2024. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projects Miami with a 50 percent chance of a Miami commitment. Miami would have to fill their class at every position for the next month.

