Houston leaves Orlando proud with a 2-0 win





The Houston Dash defeated the Orlando Pride 2-0 on Saturday night with two first half goals at Shell Energy Stadium. Houston now has back-to-back clean sheet victories this season, becoming the only team to keep a clean sheet in four of their 10 games this season.

Midfielder Sophie Hirst scored her first career goal in the sixth minute of the game. Houston earned a corner that was taken by forward Mara Snchez. Orlando’s goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse knocked the ball away from goal and fell at Hirst’s feet. The rookie then took a career-first shot off balance.

Striker Michelle Alozie scored in the 41st minute to score her first goal of the season and second of the game. The ball was deflected by an Orlando defender and into the patch by a streaking Alozie. The Nigeria international then cut into the penalty area and fired the left foot shot into the back of the net.

Defender Caprice Dydasco shot wide of goal in the fourth minute, giving Houstons one of six shots in the first half.

Alozie dispossessed an Orlando defender in the 17th minute and almost added to the lead. Alozie’s shot was slowed down by Orlando defenseman Megan Montefusco and handled by Moorhouse.

Two minutes later, in the 19th minute, Houston almost had another chance to add to the scoreboard when Alozie crossed the ball in the penalty area, looking for striker Diana Ordez. The ball was diverted and landed near Snchez, who was unable to get to it before Orlando’s defense regrouped.

In the 28th minute, Snchez and Ordez nearly combined for a goal after Snchez found the North Texas native in the box. Ordez’s shot was blocked for what would have been a corner, but the referee raised the offside flag.

Ordez almost scored a third goal in the third minute of stoppage time of the first half after Alozie managed to get the ball over the Mexico international. Ordez then reversed direction on three defenders and took the shot and went between the legs of a defender forcing Moorhouse to make the save.

Midfielder Joelle Anderson almost kicked off the second half with an own goal after taking a shot in the 18-yard block in the 46th minute that forced Moorhouse to make a diving save.

Midfielder Marisa Viggiano, coming on as a second-half substitute, came into the game and nearly scored her first goal of the season against her former club in the 60th minute.

Ordez forced Moorhouse to make another save in the 62nd minute after the striker fired the ball towards goal.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell made an important save in the 70th minute of the game to keep a clean sheet for the Dash. Campbell made a season-high six saves in the game to complete back-to-back clean sheet victories.

Forward Ebony Salmon almost added another goal in the 86th minute of the game from about 10 yards out. Moorhouse made a fingertip save to prevent the Dash from scoring a third goal in the game.

Houston returns to action next weekend on Sunday, June 11 against the NJ/NY Gotham FC at Shell Energy Stadium at 6:00 PM CT. Houston is celebrating its annual Pride Night. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and an exclusive Pride themed shirt through this specific link.

