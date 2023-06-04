Glamorgan was aiming for a third straight win in the Blast





Head coach Mark Alleyne has designated an unchanged 14-man roster for Glamorgan’s trip to Sussex in the Vitality Blast. The Welsh county take a winning record to Hove, following their convincing seven-wicket victory against Kent Spitfires at Sophia Gardens on Friday night. Peter Hatzoglou was the bowlers’ choice with 2/25 as Kent Spitfires made 189/6 in the first innings. Eddie Byrom got the side to a flyer and scored 43 off just 19 balls. Then Colin Ingram (63*) and Chris Cooke (46*) picked up where they left off at Middlesex midway through the week, going on another 100+ partnership to secure a seven wicket win with 18 balls to spare. Sussex Sharks have won one and lost three of their first four games, most recently losing to Hampshire Hawks by ten wickets last night. The Sharks struggled to get their innings going and were bowled out for 144 in the 19th over. Hampshire’s dangerous opening pair of Ben McDermott (69*) and James Vince (71*) chased the target without losing a wicket and with 5.1 overs left in a fine victory. View from the camp – Mark Alleyne “What we told the players is they have no restrictions, we don’t look at par scores. They just play to broaden their personal and team envelopes, so I hope we can continue to express ourselves about the tournament and put new standards. “Injuries have hampered our progress in the bowling department, it seems we can’t get the rhythm of the same bowlers available at the same time. “It was held together well by McIlroy, he was very consistent at the top and finished.” Head to Head – Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan As the list below shows, the county of Wales won on their most recent visit to Hove for a T20 match. Last summer’s seven-wicket victory was secured by an unbeaten 63 from Sam Northeast plus a typically assertive 31 from Marnus Labuschagne. 10 July 2015 at Hove – Sussex won by 8 wickets

July 28, 2016 in Hove – No result

14 August 2018 at Hove – Sussex won by 98 runs

6 August 2019 at Hove – Sussex won by 9 wickets

June 22, 2021 in Hove – Match Abandoned

26 May 2022 at Hove – Glamorgan won by 7 wickets It was also Glamorgan’s first ever victory in T20 cricket at the ground, with their only other success on Sussex soil at Arundel in 2017 when Colin Ingram completed a 46-ball hundred during a third wicket stand of 130 with Jacques Rudolph laying the groundwork of an 18-run victory. How to watch Thanks to our friends in Somerset there is a live stream and you can watch on the Glamorgan website via the Match Centre. Online commentary will also be available via the BBC with Nick Webb and colleagues. The match will also be broadcast on our social media channels, with updates, highlights and coverage throughout the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://glamorgancricket.com/news/glamorgan-target-a-third-consecutive-win-in-the-blast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos