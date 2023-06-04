Quest for Hockey 5s World Cup Place Begins | Sport





JAMAICA WILL begin their quest for a historic appearance in the Hockey 5s World Cup today as they open their Pan American Cup campaign at Mona Hockey Field. The Jamaican women kick off against Trinidad and Tobago at 5 p.m., while the men begin pool against the United States at 7 p.m. The tournament starts at 13:00 with a women’s match between Paraguay and Costa Rica. Jamaica Hockey Federation President Fabian Stewart hopes that while facing funding issues, he will provide the foundation to propel the country forward in this form of the sport. “What we want to do and what we want to continue to do is make sure that the benefits of hosting are certainly derived from the games, but also the strategic development of the plan,” said Stewart. “People can see international hockey at a certain level, young people can see it and then try to work to get to that level of hockey that will then take us and propel us better in the region.” It will be the first time Jamaica’s men’s and women’s teams compete in this format at World Cup qualification level. Technical director Dr. Michelle Holt noted improvements in adapting to the new women’s format. SEIZE THE MOMENT While cautious about expectations given the sport’s path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Holt hopes Jamaica will seize the moment as hosts to perform well. “We hope the Hockey 5s is a boost for us and gives us a period of excitement for hockey that we can capitalize on, ride that momentum and keep going. Immediately after that is the CAC games,” Holt said. “That’s another opportunity to keep the sport in the news and keep the visibility and excitement going so that in September, October and next year we will have more momentum and try to get the sport back to where it belongs.” Meanwhile, men’s coach Duvaughn Henlon is optimistic about Jamaica’s chances, though he notes that the United States presents a formidable challenge. “Hockey5s has not been played much in this region and it will be played in Jamaica for the first time. It will also be the first time we play it as a World Cup qualifier. However, I would say we have a good chance against the teams. Outside of team USA, we should be able to compete well with everyone else,” said Henlon. The Jamaican men are in Pool B with Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay while the women are in Pool A with Panama, Puerto Rico and the United States. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20230604/quest-hockey-5s-world-cup-place-begins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos