First Gold Medal in ASEAN Para Games to Strengthen the Mind of Athletes: CdM





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s first gold medal in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games of the men’s parabadminton team is expected to strengthen the spirit of paraathletes to achieve the same feat, according to the Chef de Mission (CdM) of the Indonesian contingent, Andrew Herman. “This is definitely a good time and will pave the way to take more gold medals. Their fighting spirit is also a good example for and will push our athletes to do the same feat,” said Herman, quoted at the Ministry of Youth and Sport. official website, Sunday. The CdM also stressed that the parabadminton athletes won the gold medal before the ASEAN Para Games officially started. “This also gives us a special value as we won a gold medal even before the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Para Games in 2023. We hope that more gold medals will be won in the coming days after the first one was won by the men’s parabadminton team ,” he noted. Indonesian contingent officials, ministry representatives and Indonesian supporters had witnessed Indonesian combatants fighting for national pride in the final gold medal match, he said. “We saw how our paratroopers fight. In the beginning they lagged behind, but with the enormous fighting spirit they won the medal. It was a good start and fits the goal; we aimed for the gold medal, which we have now achieved Herman explained. “That is why our para-athletes are now on fire and we are optimistic that we can meet the 2023 ASEAN Para Games target of becoming the overall champion,” he added. The 268-strong Indonesian contingent for the ASEAN Para Games will compete in 12 sports: para athletics, para badminton, para table tennis, para swimming, weightlifting, blind judo, para chess, sitting volleyball, CP football, jeu de boules, wheelchair basketball and goalball. The Indonesian contingent is also seeking their third victory in the games after taking the overall championship title in the last two editions of the ASEAN Para Games in 2017 and 2022, which were hosted by Malaysia and Indonesia respectively. Related news: Para table tennis team optimistic about meeting APG medal target

