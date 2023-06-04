Sports
Aggies Rally Along Stanford at NCAA Regional – Texas A&M Athletics
STANFORD, California The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies used a pair of double clutches Hunter Haas to take the driver’s seat of the Stanford Regional with an 8-5 victory over No. 6 Stanford on Saturday night at Sunken Diamond.
Haas delivered a two-run double in the sixth to tie the game, then got big again in the seventh with a three-run two-bagger to give the Aggies the lead. Matt Dillard And Troy Wansing then closed the door on the homestanding Cardinal, working out a basesloaded jam with two outs in the ninth.
The Aggies got three free bases from Stanford starter Joey Dixon and singled to Jack Moss in the first, to take an early 1-0 lead on a ground ball by Jordan Thompson. Lamkin almost held on through the first inning, but surrendered a two-run homer to Braden Montgomery with two outs in the home half of the opening frame.
Stanford added some runs in each of the next two innings to lift the lead to 4-1 before the Aggies answered with a run in the top of the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Austin Boston And Brett Minnich.
Evan Ashenbeck And Brandy Garcia each pitched out of jam in the fourth and fifth innings, helping the Ags tie the score in the top of the sixth. Consecutive walks with two out to Minnich and Max Kaufer led the Cardinal to pen reliever Drew Dowd. But Hunter Haas greeted him with a two-out, two-run double into the left-center field hole that tied the game at 4-4.
Two innings later, Haas struck again to give the Aggies the lead for the first time. A&M put the first three batters of the inning on base to lead off the inning, but Dowd was able to get the first out when the struckout Kaufer struckout. He was less fortunate with Haas shooting a double into the left field corner to clear the bases and give the Aggies a 7–4 lead.
A sacrifice fly by Bost gave the Maroon & White an insurance run in the top of the ninth before a combined pitching attempt by Matt Dillard And Troy Wansing close the door.
TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS
Hunter Haas 2-for-4, 5 RBI, 1 R, 2 2B
Brett Minnich 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 2B
Brandy Garcia (W, 3-3) 2.2 IP, 0H, 0R, 3BB, 2K
GAME OVERVIEW
T1|A&M 1, STAN 0
Hunter Haas was hit by a pitch to open the game and advanced to third base on a single off the batted right side Jack Moss. Jace La Violette walked to load the bases and a Jordan Thompson ground out enabled Haas to get home.
B1|STAN 2, A&M 1
With two outs, Carter Graham walked and Braden Montgomery homered to center field to tag in two RBIs.
B2|STAN 3, A&M 1
Malcolm Moore led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second base when Owen Cobb went to base with balls. Eddie Park singled up the middle to put Moore at the plate.
B3|STAN 4, A&M 1
Alberto Rios singled and advanced to second base on a throwing error with one out on the board. Moore doubled to right to bring home Rios.
T4|STAN 4, A&M#2
With one out, back-to-back doubles to left center hit by Austin Boston And Brett Minnich scored an Aggie point.
T6|A&M 4, STAN 4
Minnich and Max Kaufer both walked with two outs. Haas doubled to center left to score both.
T8|A&M 7, STAN 4
without out, Ryan Targac singled, Bost was hit by a pitch and Minnich singled to load the bases. Haas hit a go-ahead double down the left field line to compile three more RBIs.
T9|A&M 8, STAN 4
LaViolette reached on balls and advanced to third on a single to the middle by Thompson. Bost hit a sacrifice fly to score LaViolette.
NEXT ONE
The Aggies take on the Cal State winner Fullerton/Stanford at 8 p.m. Central for the Stanford Regional Championship.
POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE
|
