Nevada football brings Jason Rodriguez to USC’s offensive line





Nevada’s continued plunder of Pac-12 transfers continued Saturday with the deployment of USC offensive lineman Jason Rodriguez. The six-foot-tall, 310-pound offensive lineman spent four seasons with the Trojans, appearing in six games. Four of those came during his true freshman year in 2019 and another in 2020. He played one moment last season, which was his only on-field appearance in the past two years. Rodriguez, who received his degree from USC, will be eligible for two more seasons in Nevada starting in 2023. A former four-star recruit, writing, “It softens my heart to say it’s time to proudly hang up my helmet and leave the great game of football. Serving USC has been an incredibly fun and exciting experience.” Last week, reported that Rodriguez entered the NCAA transfer portal, with Nevada quickly picking him up. Rodriguez was an Under Armor All-American as a high school player at Oak Hills (California) High in San Bernardino County. He was rated the No. 299 overall prospect and No. 24 offensive tackle in the class of 2019, per 247Sports, choosing USC over scholarship offers from UCLA, Florida, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Colorado. He received a recruiting grade of 90 out of 100. Rodriguez’s arrival to Nevada reinforces one of the Wolf Pack’s biggest question marks, the offensive line, which has had back-to-back tough seasons and returns just 37 career starts under new line coach Angus McClure, who spent the past three seasons at Cal. The addition of Rodriguez adds no starting experience to Nevada, but given his heritage, he is a potential starter at right tackle. Since the end of spring camp in May, the Wolf Pack has added a number of Pac-12 transfers, including USC wide receiver John Jackson III and Oregon WR Isaah Crocker. Nevada also added a number of Pac-12 transfers ahead of spring camp, including QB Brendon Lewis (Colorado), RB Sean Dollars (Oregon), RB Ashton Hayes (Cal), TE Keleki Latu (Cal), LB Jackson LaDuke (Oregon) and DE Henry Ikahihifo (Cal). In high school, Rodriguez made the 2018 PrepStar Dream Team, Tacoma News Tribune Western 100, USA Today All-California first team, Cal-Hi Sports All-State first team, Cal-Hi Sports All-State Medium Schools first team, All- CIF Division 4, San Bernardino Sun/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin All-Area First Team and All-Mojave River League First Team as senior offensive/defensive tackle. He was also on the basketball and track and field (shot, discus) teams at Oak Hills.

