Jabeur angry at fans who resell tickets because of women’s match in night session





[1/3] Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 3, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur speaks with Serbia’s Olga Danilovic after their third round match. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) – Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur said fans shouldn’t just assume women’s matches will be ‘worthless’ after learning tickets for Sunday’s French Open evening session had been sold out when there was no competition for this year. the first women’s singles match was scheduled. For the first seven days, only men’s singles were played in the night session at Court Philippe-Chatrier, but on Sunday second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on American Sloane Stephens. Jabeur said she hoped for a packed stadium with fans to give women a chance as “two outstanding and incredible players” battle it out under the lights for a spot in the quarter-finals. “It’s time to change that view, because I notice that people don’t watch a lot of women’s matches and they just judge that it’s going to be a crappy match. But that’s not the case, there are a lot of extraordinary matches,” said Jabeur. reporters. “Women train, play extraordinary matches… How can you judge a women’s match without watching it? I hope this will change the mindset of giving a chance to these women who fight every day. “Because, frankly, we put in a lot of effort. We make a lot of sacrifices that men don’t have to make on tour.” Jabeur said it was “high time” to schedule a women’s night session match and questioned why Roland Garros didn’t have two matches like the other Grand Slams. “I played very late in Australia, I played very late at the US Open. It’s not necessarily a good thing, but it’s only two games,” she said. “Maybe they should start the night session a little earlier to be able to play two games. I understand that it can be difficult with men who play five sets, but we did that in the other Grand Slams.” Jabeur came from behind to beat Olga Danilovic 4-6 6-4 6-2 on Saturday and when asked why she had struggled against the Serbian qualifier she smiled and said it was a problem “men will never understand “. “Being a woman is tough,” she said. “It depends on what time of the month you have, but sometimes you have to make it. Unfortunately I had a few days where it’s really tough. “Unfortunately you can never get this thing done 100%, but I’m getting to know my body better.” Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Edited by Sonali Paul Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

