Canada meets US for gold at Para hockey worlds after shutout victory over Czechs





Dominic Cozzolino and JamesDunn each scored twice as Canada defeated the Czech Republic 5-0 in the semi-finals of the Para Hockey World Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask, on Saturday. Canada will take on a known foe in the United States for gold, with Sunday’s match marking the sixth-straight final between the world championship rivals. The Americans are looking for their third world title in a row, while Canada has not won a gold since 2017. The Canadians have not beaten the reigning Paralympic champions in any competition since 2021, with a 4-2 victory in a two-game series at St. Lodewijk. Three-time Paralympic medalist Dominic Larocque made 11 saves to shutout Saturday’s semifinal, as defenseman Zach Lavin scored Canada’s other marker, giving him two goals and three assists in the tournament. Adam Dixon collected three assists against the Czechs, while captain Tyler McGregor picked up a few. Cozzolino opened the scoring 25 seconds into the game and set the tone for a dominant first period. Dunn gave Canada a 2-0 lead with a power play goal before striking again just 18 seconds later. LOOK | Canada through to gold medal final: Canada plays for world Para hockey gold after victory over Czechs in semifinals Canada’s Dominic Cozzolino and James Dunn each scored twice in their 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the Para Hockey World Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask. On Sunday, the Canadians will face the United States in the game for the gold medal. Lavin scored Canada’s third goal in the opening frame and Cozzolino completed the scoring early in the third. Canada finished the preliminary round with a 2-1 record, beating Korea 15-1 and the Czech Republic 2-1 before losing 3-0 to the Americans. Twenty-year-old Raphalle Tousignant made history for Canada in the opening win, becoming the first woman to play for the national para hockey team in an international event. The USA advanced to the final earlier on Saturday with a 10-2 victory over China, in which stars Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal each scored a hat-trick. China will play the Czechs for bronze at 5PM ET on Sunday, followed by the gold medal game at 9PM ET. WATCH | Rapalle Tousignant makes history by breaking gender barrier: #TheMoment this female parahockey player broke the gender barrier and made history Raphalle Tousignant made history by becoming the first woman to play for the Canadian National Para Hockey Team at the World Championships in Moose Jaw, Sask. She dreams of playing at the Paralympics and hopes to inspire a new generation of young female athletes.

