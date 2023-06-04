Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy dominates 2nd Meghalaya Open Tournament and collects multiple gold medals





The Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy showcased their exceptional skills and talent at the 2nd Meghalaya Open Table Tennis Cash Prize Tournament held on June 2-3. Organized by the Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy, the event witnessed intense competition between participants from different age categories. The tournament concluded on Saturday with Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy emerging as clear winners, securing an impressive total of 7 gold and 3 silver medals out of 18 medals awarded. In the Under-15 Boys Singles category, Debobrata defeated Paul Sagnik Choudhury, both from Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy, showing remarkable prowess in the sport with a remarkable 3-0 score. Kapil Biswakarma of Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy emerged victorious in the Under-19 Boys Singles after an exciting match against Labeeb Faisel Ahmed. The final score of 4-3 reflected the intense competition and determination of both players. In the men’s singles category, Suranjit Dey of Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy won as the champion, beating Sandeep Kumar with a score of 4-1. Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy representative Tanushree Dasgupta dominated the Women’s Singles event and secured first place with an impressive 4-0 victory over Diva Tang. In the Veteran Singles category, Amit Gupta from Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy showed his experience and skill and emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Santanu Ghosh. The final score of 3-1 highlighted the competitive spirit of both players. In the men’s doubles event, the duo of Suranjit Dey and Sandeep Kumar from Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy emerged as champions, beating Santanu Ghosh and Rituraj Shabong with a convincing score of 3-0. In the Veteran Doubles category, Bishnu Joshi and Santanu Ghosh took the title and the duo of Ranjan Deb and Biswajit Das Gupta triumphed with a score of 3-1. The standout of the tournament was undoubtedly Debobrata Paul of Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy, who displayed exceptional talent and determination throughout. Paul was awarded the title of “Most Promising Player of the Tournament” for his remarkable performance. The tournament also recognized the outstanding contributions of the late BC Bania, the godfather and pioneer of table tennis in Meghalaya. Mrs. Wastenot Shabong, the wife of the late BC Bania, sponsored the Men’s and Women’s Singles Champion Trophy, a tribute to his legacy. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up in all categories. In the Under-15 category, the winner received a cash prize of Rs. 5000, while the runner-up received Rs. 3000. In the Under-19 category, the winner received Rs. 6000, and the runner-up received Rs. 4000. The winners of the Men’s and Women’s Singles categories received a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 each, while the runners-up received Rs. 8000. In the Men’s Doubles and Veteran Singles categories, the winners received Rs. 7000, and the runners-up got Rs. 5000. Similarly, the winners of the Veteran Doubles category received Rs. 7000, and the runner-up received Rs. 5000 in cash prizes. The Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy’s exceptional performance not only showed their dominance in the tournament, but also highlighted their dedication and training in the sport. Their remarkable achievement is a testament to the Academy’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting table tennis in Meghalaya. The success of the tournament was the result of the joint efforts of organisers, participants and sponsors. Revered as the godfather and pioneer of table tennis in Meghalaya, the late BC Bania was remembered for his invaluable contributions to the sport. Post navigation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://neindiabroadcast.com/2023/06/04/laban-sports-club-table-tennis-academy-dominates-2nd-meghalaya-open-tournament-bagging-multiple-gold-medals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos