Sports
Baseball defeats Samford, 5-4, advances to regional final behind Zaffiro’s masterpiece
AUBURN, Ala.In a winner’s match between the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds of the Auburn Regional, Cole Sapphire delivered a masterful performance on the mound as the fourth-seeded University of Pennsylvania baseball team secured a 5-4 victory against third-seeded Samford at Plainsman Park on Saturday night.
The Quakers scored five runs in the first five innings and held on in the bottom of the ninth behind a defensive play to end the ball game.
Quaker Note Meal
* Penn earned two NCAA Regional wins in the same season for the first time in program history; the Quakers entered this year with three all-time wins in NCAA play (1988, 10-6 over Southern; 1989, 7-1 over Illinois; 1990, 5-3 over Cal-Santa Barbara).
*Penn is the first Ivy League team to win its first two games in a regional since the NCAA went to a four-team 16 in 1999.
* It is the second year in a row that an Ivy team has won twice at a regional event (Columbia in 2022). Other multi-game winning Ivies in regional play included Yale (2) in 2017 and Columbia (3) in 2015.
*Saturday was the first game of all time between the Quakers and the Bulldogs.
* Penn’s pitching staff surpassed 500 strikeouts in a season for the first time in program history. The previous record was 485, set by the team last year.
* Zaffiro shutout in the eighth inning and pitched a career-high for eight innings without walking, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight.
*Penn earned his 34th win of the year, breaking the single-season record set by the 2022 team’s program.
* The Quakers took their winning streak to 10 games, the longest for the program since winning 11 in a row from March 27 to April 6, 2014.
* Cole Palis finished 1-for-5 and reached base safely for the 37th game in a row.
* Wyatt Henseler recorded an extra-base hit for the 13th straight game to finish 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
How it happened
With one out in the first, back-to-back singles by Appel and Henseler set the stage for Miller, who hit one to center right, scored Appel and sent Henseler to third base. Baker followed with a groundout to first base and Henseler scored.
After Zaffiro put the Bulldogs in order in the first inning, the Quakers offense tacked on another run in the second.
With one out, Seth Werchan reached on a bunt-single, his second bunt of the Regional, then stole second base. With two outs, Palis brought Werchan round with a line-drive shot back in the middle, putting the Red and Blue up 3-0.
After a quiet third and fourth, Appel, Henseler and Miller added in the fifth. With one out, Appel singled to left and later scored on a two-out double by Henseler to the deepest part of the park at left-center. Miller followed with a Henseler-scoring single to left.
Samford held Penn off the board for the last four innings, but Zaffiro was dominant, taking out the first 10 Bulldogs and looking at the minimum through five. He ran into trouble in the sixth, when two runners reached on a couple of errors, but the first-team All-Ivy roster escaped the threat with his sixth strikeout of the night.
The quest for a shutout ended on a two-run homer by Garrett Staton in the eighth, but Zaffiro took the final out of the inning to keep the lead to three runs.
The Quakers went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth and set the table for the bottom of the inning with a 5-2 lead.
Edward Sarti entered the game to relieve Zaffiro, looking for the save, but put the first three runners on base on two walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases.
David Shoemaker took over and allowed a run on a groundout and another run on the final play of the game, but the clutch defense prevented the Bulldogs from catching up and holding onto the lead for the 5–4 victory.
Next one
Penn will face the winner of an elimination match between Samford and Southern Miss with two seeds tomorrow night at 9 PM EDT / 8 PM CDT. A win would see Penn advance into the Super Regional round next weekend.
#QuakeShow
#FightOnPenn
|
Sources
2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/6/3/baseball-tops-samford-5-4-heads-to-regional-final-behind-zaffiros-masterpiece.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dial M For Murders actor John Williams, a man of many talents
- Baseball defeats Samford, 5-4, advances to regional final behind Zaffiro’s masterpiece
- How climate change is shaping fashion trends
- The S&P 500 broke above a key level. Now what?
- How ad tech continues to revolutionize the gaming industry
- Didn’t you feel it? 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina | WFAE 90.7
- When Donald Trump got the name of King Charles wrong in an error on Twitter | world news
- Rishi Sunaks’ secret Covid messages could reveal plot to oust Boris Johnson, allies say
- New Year’s Day Indonesia Joko Widodo chc mng Pht Nhn il Vesak | ASEAN
- US Senator Bernie Sanders mobilizes for a minimum wage hike in Nashville – Tennessee Lookout
- Sonal Chauhan Bollywood will be categorized as Before Adipurush and After Adipurush
- Laban Sports Club Table Tennis Academy dominates 2nd Meghalaya Open Tournament and collects multiple gold medals