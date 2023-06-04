Lance Klusener unleashes criticism over Hardik Pandya’s shocking test cricket decision

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener thinks Hardik Pandya gave up Test cricket too easily. Pandya, who suffered a back injury in 2018, has not played in test matches since.

Klusener spoke about this at a press conference in Kolkata where he discussed his new coaching role with the Tripura Cricket Association.

Klusener praised Pandya as a fantastic cricketer and stated that if he can maintain his fitness and bowl at high speeds, he will always be regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world. When asked if Pandya gave up Test cricket too easily, Klusener responded positively saying that Test cricket is the ultimate test for cricketers.

Earlier in 2023, Pandya was asked about his possible return to Test cricket ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He expressed his reluctance to take a spot he did not deserve. Pandya stated that he had not done enough to earn a place on the Test team and would not return until he felt he deserved it.

Pandya also expressed confidence in the team’s strength and conditioning coaches, stating that workload and player selection decisions were in their hands. Klusener also commented on the WTC final, thanking the Indian pace bowlers for their contributions in guiding India to consecutive finals.

According to Klusener, India’s transformation from a spin-dominant team to a well-rounded attack has put them in a strong position globally. He noted that in the past teams prepared pitches to exploit India’s weaknesses, but now India has the ability to compete in any conditions.

