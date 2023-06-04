Top offenses Noles will face in 2023

The FSU football defense got a bad wrap last season from fans and some media outlets not looking at the finer points.

The attack where the ball is flipped close to midfield to provide great field position for the opposing team’s attack or kick-off unit that allows for a huge return. Both of these things happened in the Clemson game. Such a turnover occurred in the Wake Forest game, and NC State’s loss was in full violation of the offense.

The raw stats paint a picture and the advanced stats indicate that last year’s FSU defense wasn’t bad at all. Not to mention they played more than half of the season with two of their best defensive players out or less than 100 percent.

Despite that challenge, the defense gave the forward chances to win in the three losses and got enough stops in a few other games to win. The main problem with the defense and its mistakes was a lack of depth in some key positions and overall talent.

Therefore, the FSU coaches turned to the transfer portal to upgrade in positions of need. The defensive line has the best depth in over five years and the cornerbacks should not be a problem in 2023.

Adam Fuller has improved the defense year over year and the defense should continue to rise to top 20 status. Here’s a rundown of the top violations they’ll face in the 2023 schedule.

No. 12

North Alabama

28.5ppg

5.8 JPP

40 percent third down conversion

71 percent Red Zone TD percentage

Listen, I’m not going to waste your time here. North Alabama is a team that should beat FSU like a drum. While the raw numbers suggest they’re not terrible for an FCS team, they won’t be able to do much against FSU, and the game should be moving into waste time soon.