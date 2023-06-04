Sports
French Open doubles team disqualified after tennis ball hits ball girl
French Open doubles player Miyu Kato and her partner had to give up a game on Sunday when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point on Sunday.
In the second set on court 14 at Roland Garros, Kato swung her racket and the ball flew to the ball boy, who did not look in the player’s direction as he walked off the court.
At first, chair umpire Alexandre Juge only issued a warning to Kato. But after tournament referee Remy Azemar and Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McEwen went to Court 14 to see what had happened, Kato and her partner, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, were disqualified.
That made Marie Bouzkova from the Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain the winners of the competition.
It’s just a bad situation for everyone, Bouzkova said. But it’s something that, I think, is taken by the rules as it is, even if it’s very unfortunate for them. In the end, it was the referee’s decision.
Bouzkova said she didn’t see the ball hit the ball girl, but she cried for about 15 minutes.
She said one of the umpires said the ball must harm the person hit in some way and that (Juge) didn’t see that at first.
Bouzkova said she and Sorribes Tormo told Juge to look into it more and ask our opponents what they think happened.
During Coco Gauff’s 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 singles victory over Mirra Andreeva on Saturday, Andreev hit a ball into Court Suzanne Lenglen’s stand after dropping a point in the first set. Andreev was cautioned by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct, but no further punishment.
I heard about that. Not seen, said Bouzkova. I think it just depends on the circumstances and the given situation as it arises. It’s hard, sure.
In the quarterfinals, Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo will face Ellen Perez from Australia and Nicole Melichar-Martinez from the United States.
FRENCH OPEN draws: Women | Gentlemen | Broadcast schedule
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
More: Olympic Games
KC Lightfoot breaks US men’s pole vault record Faith Kipyegon smashes the world record in the 1500 meters for women in Florence Fred Kerley flies to Florence via Grenada; Diamond League broadcast schedule
French Open doubles team disqualified after tennis ball hits ball girl originally appeared on NBC Sports. com
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/french-open-doubles-team-disqualified-135729189.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It depends on who wants to be with me
- HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES release their first live album ‘Live in Rio’
- French Open doubles team disqualified after tennis ball hits ball girl
- Y2K fashion makes a comeback as Bollywood celebrities embrace the popular trend
- President Japarov offers condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fatal train collision
- Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar dies at 94, Bollywood pays tribute
- Google orders Sonos to pay $32.5 million for speaker patent infringement
- A new paradigm that enriches senior life.
- Imran Khan will likely face trial in military court, Pakistan’s defense minister says
- What to know about Prince Harry’s legal battle with the Daily Mirror editor – NBC Boston
- Top offenses Noles will face in 2023
- No American man left with the loss of Frances Tiafoe