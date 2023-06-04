Stroke survivor of hockey accident awarded for hospital duty





TRUMBULL Nearly two decades after a hockey accident led to a torn carotid artery and subsequent stroke, a city resident is a leading volunteer helping others overcome their own brain injuries.

Last month, Garrett Mendez, 36, received the “Healthcare Warrior Award” from the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce for his volunteer work at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare hospital in Wallingford.

Mendezsuffered a brain stem stroke in 2005, days after colliding head-on with the boards while playing a junior hockey game in Springfield, Mass. neck. After experiencing weakness in his legs and a headache, he was rendered unresponsive by his mother and rushed to an emergency room. Doctors at the time said the tear, which slowly bled and clotted, caused the stroke. Mendez was admitted to Gaylord Hospital for intensive inpatient rehabilitation, which helped him regain some of the movement he lost in the accident. These days, Mendez says, he’s lost some fine motor skills but is making up for it with gross motor skills involving the larger muscles in his body. His speech also became clear in the recovery after undergoing exercises and learning to coordinate his breathing. “When I first had my stroke, I couldn’t say a word. I had to relearn how to talk,” Mendez said. Mendez said he was inspired by his parents to volunteer for the hospital. While he was still recovering, they helped other patients get to and from their rooms and volunteered at events. “As I got better, I started going to events with them to help out there,” said Mendez. “There I felt I had to give back as much as possible.” Mendez is now one of the most active volunteers at Gaylord, counseling people who have suffered brain injuries. His work is part of a peer mentorship program that connects patients and their families with trained volunteers who have been treated for similar injuries. Mendez has been volunteering weekly visits to the hospital since 2018. He said his work as a mentor often involves advocating for a patient’s needs, such as suggesting types of therapy. For example, he said he might suggest that staff consider pool therapy for patients who were swimmers or enjoyed swimming before their injury or if it’s just warm outside. “Some of them have good days, some have bad days, which happens. Just very general anxiety and frustration,” Mendez said of patients he worked with. “I want them to vent to tell me what’s going on.” Mendez is a recent graduate of Sacred Heart University and also works part-time for a physical therapy firm in Westport. He previously worked at similar firms for about 10 years. Elle Maron, a patient experience and volunteer liaison with Gaylord Hospital, said in a statement that volunteers like Mendez help patients adjust to medical conditions. Garrett brings so much empathy and a commonality to everyone he visits, Maron said. He talks about his own journey, listens deeply and is present with each of them. Our patients are much more open to discussing their fears and anxieties with him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/stroke-survivor-hockey-accident-awarded-hospital-18130386.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos