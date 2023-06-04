Seminoles advance to Women’s College World Series Semifinals





OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma. Florida State’s third-seeded softball team (57-9) earned a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over seventh-seeded Washington (44-14) at OGE Energy Field. This marks the Seminoles’ first-ever 2–0 start to the WCWS and fourth straight WCWS journey en route to the National Semifinals. Devyn Flaherty led off the bottom of the second with a blistering double to center right before Mack Leonard reached first on an error by Washington’s third baseman. Designated player Katie Dack then singled into rightfield on a full count to load the bases with one out. Josie Muffley, in another clutch situation, singled out to the right to bring the runners over one base, enabling Flaherty to score the first run for the Seminoles. After a pitching change by the Huskies, Kaley Mudge skied into left field for a sac-fly on which Leonard scored to lift the lead to 2-0 after two innings. Kathryn Sandercock came in relief during the second inning and cruised through the middle innings with nine consecutive batters retired and gave up no extra hits for 3.2 innings. Washington was able to score a run in the sixth to cut FSU’s lead to 2-1 with a runner on first and one out. A groundout moved the UW-runner to second base and a third run tied the game 20 yards from home. Sandercock then forced a groundout to Flaherty to stop the dangerous situation. Sandercock forced eight groundouts and gave up only one extra hit on 90 pitches in 5.2 innings. She moved into third place on the program’s all-time wins list with the 107th career win. Flaherty was the first Seminole batter in the bottom of the sixth and continued her great night with a single for her second hit of the game. The team leader in stolen bases made her mark again when she stole second place, her 31st steal of the season, and scored her second run of the game after Leonard again reached on an error that restored FSU’s two-run lead. In the top of the seventh, Washington hit two singles to put the tying run on base. Mudge caught the first out and quickly threw back to the infield to keep the runners on first and second base. The next batter fired a ball destined for the outfield to probably score a run, but Muffley made a stunning leap to get the ball and shot to second for the unbelievable double play that ended the game. The Seminoles await the winner of Sunday night’s elimination game between Tennessee and Oklahoma State on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball), and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seminoles.com/seminoles-advance-to-womens-college-world-series-semifinal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos