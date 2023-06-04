Sports
Broward is considering spending $3 million to upgrade the cricket stadium
Broward commissioners will consider a request to double, if not triple, the number of spectator seats at the county’s international cricket stadium, among other upgrades, in hopes of making it a “World Cup” caliber destination.
The estimated cost: $3 million.
Cricket, a bat-and-ball game, has long been common in foreign countries, but it is still growing among Americans.
Broward’s Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, located near West Sunrise Boulevard and 7 State Road, is home to the only stadium in the United States approved by the International Cricket Council. And while Lauderhill has been the site of competitions with international teams over the years, including India and the West Indies, Broward has his eyes on the big prize: the June 2024 World Cup races.
It could be the first time the Cricket World Cup has been played in the USB, but at least two other venues are working to get approval to try and host it, said Dan West, the county’s director of Parks and Recreation.
The $3 million request from the county’s Parks and Recreation Department would be used for a new scoreboard and to build new seats to better position the county’s chosen stadium, he said.
“To host a World Cup match, you have to have certain criteria that must apply all over the world,” he said. “They’ve identified certain things that they must have.”
There are now 5,000 seats, when instead there could be 12,000, maybe even 15,000. There should also be a media staging area. And the scoreboard is from 2007 and has “outlived its usefulness” and repeatedly gets electronic repairs.
The cost will likely exceed $3 million, but it’s a start, county officials said, and recurring funding could make more changes.
The county’s budget has not yet been signed, but further discussions will take place this summer and approval will come in the fall, but departments will issue a call to fund their wish lists.
If approved, the $3 million would be funded by taxpayers through property taxes in the next fiscal year, which begins in October.
Last month, a team from the ICC and Cricket West Indies “spent several days assessing the stadium and grounds and making recommendations to improve the facilities to bring them up to World Cup standards,” West said.
West called more seats a “crowd puller.” And he’d like to see a second scoreboard as backup, and that alone could cost at least $1 million.
The goal: “billions” of viewers on those televised games, which will feature video clips of not only the stadium, but the surrounding community. And West hopes this translates to future tourism.
Former Mayor of Lauderhill Richard Kaplan, who wrote a book titled “Cricket, Lovely Cricket: How International Cricket Came to the United States”, made the pursuit of cricket part of his legacy. The stadium was built in November 2007 and the first international match was played in May 2010, he said.
In 2012, he was inducted into Connecticut’s Cricket Hall of Fame for his efforts to bring cricket to South Florida and to build the Central Broward Regional Park cricket stadium.
Kaplan said the creation of the multipurpose park “was to create an economic engine for not just Lauderhill, but Broward County, especially on an international scale. We were trying to make it a signature place to be.”
“I applaud them for putting more resources into the facility,” he said. “I’ve met people all over the world and Lauderhill is a well known city in India and Sri Lanka. They’ve never heard of Fort Lauderdale, but they’ve heard of Lauderhill because of its cricket.”
Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash
