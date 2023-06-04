BYU football: Former Oregon and Corner Canyon linebacker Harrison Taggart transfers to BYU





When Harrison Taggart played as a senior at Corner Canyon High School in 2022, numerous colleges from across the country dropped by. Schools such as USC, Utah, UCLA, Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Northwestern, to name a few, wanted his services. Oregon ultimately emerged as the winner, as Taggart signed with the Ducks as part of head coach Dan Lanning’s inaugural class. Per major recruitment services 247 Sports And RivalsBYU was not much involved in the Taggarts high school recruiting process. Fast forward a year and a half, and how things have changed. Taggart announced this on social media on Saturday evening that he’s moving to BYU, his sister Madelynne Taggart, an athletics star at Corner Canyon, also committed to the Cougars after a freshman season at Oregon in 2022. Formerly a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports Curated Reviewthe 6-foot-1, 216-pound Taggart will join the Cougars with four years of eligibility left. In his lone season with Oregon, Taggart played in three games, totaling nine snaps on defense and one on special teams. Needless to say, there are many unknowns with the inside linebacker. Evaluating Taggart after his redshirt freshman season, 247 Sports wrote Erik Skopil that Taggart is a linebacker with blazing speed. (He) ran under 11.00 in the 100 meters and posted a personal best of 10.69 as a Utah junior. That speed showed up in last year’s spring game, where he finished with six tackles. A bit of a tweener physically, the redshirt freshman owns the athletics to make a difference. The biggest concern with Taggart is his size, and Skopil adds that a season ago, Taggart was listed at six feet and 216 pounds. The 216 pounds doesn’t exactly match what my eyes saw last season, which was Taggart looking lighter than that. Taggart is the latest linebacker to transfer to BYU in the offseason after former Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh signed with the Cougars on April 18 following a productive four-year career with the Aggies. Vongphachanh, plus Ben Bywater and Max Tooley, give BYU a stable of veteran linebackers that younger Cougars can learn from. I feel like we have a group of older guys who can lead, BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena told Deseret News Jay Drew at spring camp. We haven’t seen them do much with this defence, but I know the leadership, the toughness and the kind of football they bring. They are good football players. I think these younger guys will match these older guys and I think we have a bright future ahead of us. Taggart will now be included in that.

