Coco Gauff has a chance to play the wise veteran at the French Open

Tennis moves fast.

Veteran tennis star Rafael Nadal made that comment recently when discussing how quickly a new generation of players is taking over the role of the previous one. His words were never truer than on the Suzanne Lenglen court at Roland Garros on Saturday, where Coco Gauff, now in her fifth season on the tour at age 19, was engaged in a duel with an opponent that Gauff and all made others think of themselves. from Wimbledon in 2019.

That rival was Mirra Andreeva, a 16-year-old Russian who has exploded on the women’s tennis tour for the past five weeks.

She knocks out the top 20 players. She plays with an easy, smooth power, unperturbed by the size of the stage and the fuss suddenly made about her. She exchanges text messages with Andy Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion. She makes sarcastic jokes at press conferences in English.

Four years ago there was similar hype surrounding Gauff at the All England Club, when she beat Venus Williams on Center Court to roll into the fourth round on a hot streak and limited knowledge of what was to come. Today, she continues to chase her first Grand Slam and tour title at the highest level.