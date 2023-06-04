Red Lake Falls boy named USA Hockey Disabled Player of the Year – Grand Forks Herald

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn. A Red Lake Falls boy is nationally recognized for his achievements in sledge hockey and in his community.

Ten-year-old Alex Gullingsrud has been named the 2023 USA Hockey Disabled Player of the Year. The award honors and recognizes a player who has demonstrated “outstanding perseverance and dedication by demonstrating his ability to overcome obstacles in the pursuit of excellence both on and off the ice.” Gullingsrud is the youngest recipient of the award, but he has been through more than the average 10-year-old.

Gullingsrud was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer, when he was eight years old. As part of his treatment, he underwent chemotherapy and two surgeries; one of which was the amputation of his right leg and part of his right hip, which changed his life forever.

Gullingsrud comes from an athletic family; his older brother plays baseball, and his mother, Nikki, coaches volleyball and runs marathons. He loved sports, just like his family. Before his amputation, he played baseball and basketball.

However, his diagnosis and amputation changed his ability to play the way he had.

“One of his questions was: when can I do this again like I did before? did it before, but you’ll have to come up with a new way,” said his mother, Nikki.

Although his friends made sure to include Gullingsrud and find new ways for them to play together, he still struggled to find a sense of togetherness.

“It was really tough, coming back to school mentally and not being able to keep up or not being fast enough or staying with his buddies,” said his mother.

That all changed when the Gullingsruds Hope Inc. discovered and Gullingsrud entered a game of wheelchair baseball. While playing wheelchair baseball, Bill Grommesh, the executive director of Hope Inc., recognized something in Gullingsrud.

“When he started playing baseball, it was very clear that he needed something to strive for, something to be competitive at, Grommesh said. Sledge hockey is an extremely competitive sport. People who don’t know about it think it’s a kind of cute, but it’s real. It’s physical. It’s emotional.”

Despite the Gullingsruds’ athleticism, they were not a hockey family. Hope Inc. provided the sled and stick, and the family drove 100 miles so Gullingsrud could try hockey for the first time. His mother was worried about whether her son would take up sports at all.

“We’d see him push a few times and then fall over, push a few times, fall over and get back up. And it was like, boy, it’ll be interesting to see what he thinks about this,” she said. “And by the end of the hour and a half workout. It was like, wow, he’s really starting to catch on. He’s enjoying this.”

Gullingsrud took to sled hockey like a duck to water, and most importantly, he loved it.

“I like that I can go fast and I can shoot the puck really far,” he said. “It’s really fun to do.”

Gullingsrud says the best part of his game is his stick handling, but his mother also praises his bravery.

“He’s just ruthless, she said. One day they had to play the UND Fighting Hawks hockey. And they have a video of Alex, he comes with the puck, and three UND guys come to him. And they come to him good , and he just goes after the puck, eventually he gets the puck through, and he’s just going to try and score, there was no fear.

Sledge hockey and wheelchair baseball have changed the lives of Gullingsrud and his family.

“That’s been a lifesaver for him.” said his mother. “When sled hockey started you saw Alex come out again, the competitive side of him; he was happy.”

Accepting the award, which also recognizes a player’s impact on their community, shocked Gullingsrud.

“It’s really shocking that they would give me that. And it’s really cool too. It’s probably the best price I’ve ever gotten,” he said.

But those around Gullingsrud were not shocked that he received this honor.

Alex just made a big impact on Hope Inc.’s sled hockey program. and in his community. People have gathered around him and he’s just a positive influence on everyone he comes into contact with, Grommesh said.

“It’s incredible. It means more than you can even say, it’s just an incredible feeling, and it’s, it’s like a dream. Wow, people recognize what he’s been through, what he’s had to overcome, the perseverance that he had to have it, and it just is, it’s moving.” said his mother when asked about the prize intended for her and their family.

Another way Gullingsrud has made a positive impact on his community is his family’s volunteer work with multiple charities. He started volunteering at the hospital, even helping a girl who lost her leg in a car accident process what had happened.

His biggest piece of advice to other kids in his situation is “there’s always a chance to never give up, they should always try things instead of giving up.”