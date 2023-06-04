Cutino Award for Fischer-Stanford University Athletics





SAN FRANCISCO – Arias Fischer was recognized with the most high-profile honor of her career, being named the 2023 Peter J. Cutino Award recipient at The Olympic Club of San Francisco on Saturday night. Presented as the most outstanding female collegiate water polo player in the country, voted by Division I coaches, Fischer is the seventh player in school history to win the award. Makenzie Fischer (2019, 2022), Kiley Neushul (2012, 2015), Annika Dries (2011, 2014), Melissa Seidemann (2013), Jackie Frank (2003) and Brenda Villa (2002). The Cardinal has received a total of 10 Cutino Award accolades. Two days ago, Fischer was named ACWPC Player of the Year, helping Stanford defeat USC 11-9 to secure his ninth NCAA title in school history and repeat for the first time since 2014-15. Entering its 12th NCAA Finals in 13 seasons, Stanford (24-1, 5-1 MPSF) avenged its lone loss to cap off another stellar campaign with a second consecutive MPSF crown and best start to a season (16 -0) since 2011. A three-time NCAA champion and also a member of Stanford’s NCAA title team in 2019, Fischer finished her career as a four-time ACWPC All-American, qualifying for the first team three times (2019, 2022-23) and second time . team in 2018. Fischer was named Most Valuable Player of both the NCAA Tournament and the MPSF Tournament. A four-time All-MPSF selection after earning first team honors for the second time in her career, Fischer led the Cardinal in goals (71), assists (45), points (116) and shots (142). On March 26, in a win against Arizona State, Fischer became the seventh player in school history to reach 200 goals and finished her time on The Farm ranked fifth all-time with 226 overall. A two-time Olympic gold medalist (2016, 2020), Fischer became the youngest female team sport athlete in U.S. Olympic history to win gold, scoring 10 goals in Tokyo 2016. Fischer has a 4.01 GPA and is studying English with an emphasis on creative writing. Fischer, a 2023 CSC Academic All-District selection, is also a three-time ACWPC All-Academic honoree, three-time MPSF All-Academic recipient, and 2022 Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll pick. Established in 1999 by The Olympic Club, the Peter J. Cutino Award is presented annually to the top NCAA Division I men’s and women’s water polo players, as voted by coaches from around the country. The namesake of the award is a legend in United States water polo history, with eight NCAA titles as head coach at Cal. The Olympic Club has a long and distinguished history of competitive water polo, a tradition that continues to this day in the pool with some of the top age teams in the world. ABOUT THE OLYMPIC CLUB Founded in 1860, The Olympic Club has the distinction of being one of the oldest athletic clubs in America. Since its inception, The Olympic Club has promoted amateur athletics in San Francisco. The winged “O” currently field teams in 16 sports. In addition, The Olympic Club has hosted five US Opens and looks forward to hosting the 2028 PGA Championship and 2032 Ryder Cup at the world-class Lakeside Clubhouse golf courses. Recipients of the Stanford Peter J. Cutino Award

