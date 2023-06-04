Franklin girls tennis falls in semifinal state





Although Franklin’s girls’ tennis team was disappointed by the state’s semifinal loss, Grizzly Cubs coach Rusty Hughes was quick to put it into perspective. “It was a storybook season,” said Hughes. “It was like a fairy tale. All our kids got up, singles and doubles. The No. 8 Grizzly Cubs suffered their first loss in 28 games when No. 1 South Bend St. Joseph won 4-1 in the IHSAA State Semifinals at Center Grove on Saturday. It was the first time the Grizzly Cubs had made it to tennis. Franklin won the first state half by beating No. 6 Park Tudor 3-2 and then defeated No. 20 Castle 4-1 in Friday’s quarterfinals. The No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Kate Pinnick and junior Kennedy Urban finished undefeated, defeating St. Joseph’s Lily Mayfield and Maggie Nguyen 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 in the final game ending. “They’ve had a great season,” Hughes said of his No. 2 tandem. “I’m sure they are proud of themselves for fighting.” St. Joseph had broken serve to tie the score at 5-all before Franklin won the last two games. “We really just wanted to win for ourselves,” said Pinnick. “We wanted to win it out of pride. But it was also for the team. We’ve made it so far. I think a win for the team is uplifting after a tough loss. Communication has been the greatest strength of the doubles partners. “If you’re playing doubles, it’s important to talk to your partner,” said Pinnick. “We both play volleyball, so we’re pretty good at that.” “When one of us is down, the other is there to pick the other up,” Urban agreed. Urban said Pinnick gave her a quick pep talk after St. Joseph broke to make it 5-all. “Kate reeled me back in and said, ‘Let’s go do this and let’s finish it,'” Urban said. “That’s exactly what we did.” In the No. 1 doubles match, Dani Graham and Gracie Velasko defeated Franklin senior Ailyn Hendricks and freshman Marnie Moore 6-1, 6-2. That was Hendricks and Moore’s first loss in the postseason, eliminating the duo from the individual doubles tournament. The Indians dominated in the three singles games, losing only four games in total. Molly Bellia, the 2021 state singles champion, defeated junior Rylie Wilkison 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. At No. 2, Ashi Amalnathan defeated junior Chelsie Rayl 6-0, 6-2. Anni Amalnathan lost her only match in the second set against senior Emma Williams at No. 3. Pinnick said the experience should be good for the returning girls. “We’re ready for next season,” said Pinnick. “We should be very good.” Urban said the team should be pretty deep next season as well. “But we will certainly miss our two seniors; they were great,” Urban said of Williams and Hendricks. Hughes said both seniors have been great all year. Despite her freshman season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams set the record for most singles wins at Franklin. “We used 11 starters during the season,” said Hughes. “That’s a lot of people who played varsity. That gives more satisfaction.” Hughes said his assistant coaches, Amanda Ray, Stan Wilkison and Holyn Stonebraker were instrumental in the team’s success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2023/06/03/franklin-girls-tennis-falls-in-state-semifinal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos