'Skate Like a Girl' and learn how to play hockey





MARLBOROUGH – Thanks to Emily Hamann you can “Skate Like a Girl” this summer. Hamann, a Marlborough resident and junior at Williston Northampton School, will be offering a summer hockey clinic for local girls aged 5-12 at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough starting Tuesday, June 13. This is Hamann’s third year offering the clinic, which includes an all-girl coaching staff and what she called a “fun and welcoming environment.” “My number one priority is to create a space where girls learn to love hockey…it’s a summer program so girls can be ready for fall,” she said. Hamann started the clinic because when she started playing hockey she was often the only girl and not ‘one of the boys’. “They weren’t mean or anything, but I’d be in a corner of the dressing room,” said Hamann. Hamann has been a hockey player since the age of 8 (and a skater since about age 3) and has already racked up quite a few achievements. They include an invitation to the USA Hockey National Development Camp the past two years and being part of the Williston Northampton hockey team that has won two consecutive NEPSAC elite championships. She started the clinic in the summer of 2020 and had no problem recruiting help from fellow hockey players. “They are so willing to be the role models for the girls,” she said. The clinic lasts eight weeks on Tuesdays from 5:10-6:10 PM. The cost for both clinics (beginner and intermediate) is $275. Hamann started a small business, Skate Like a Girl LLC, with the help of her father, Greg, with an eye to expansion. She also has an eye for college, having committed to Harvard University after graduating from Williston Northampton. Hamann said she would like to study neuroscience because “I’m such a math and science person” who is interested in “how the brain behaves.” For information about the clinic, email [email protected].

