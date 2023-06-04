Sports
IPL changed international cricket’s monopoly on players’ time: Pat Cummins
The IPL has ended international cricket’s monopoly on players’ time, said Australian captain Pat Cummins, who thinks convincing players to prioritize national duties over franchise cricket will be a challenge in the future.
Cummins agrees that Trent Boult’s decision to decline a central contract in New Zealand for the lucrative T20 competition around the world has come a long way since IPL changed the complexion of the game a decade ago.
“It’s been coming for a while, but I think it’s here now,” Cummins told the Sydney Morning Herald ahead of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7.
“International cricket does not have a monopoly on players’ time as it has in the past. The IPL changed that a decade ago, but more content will start creeping in, so I think we need to be proactive about that.” Cummins wants his teammates to prioritize national duty over anything else, but said that would be challenging in these times of cash-based franchises.
“We need to keep making playing for Australia as special as possible, keep a high performance to get every player to play for Australia as much as possible. That will be the challenge.
“I think the time has come now, and we need to start thinking about that very deeply. I think if we fast-forward a few years from now, a 12-month international calendar might look a little bit different,” the pace spearhead said.
Cummins believes that cricket is moving in the direction of football and there will come a time when national teams will need permission from franchises to play for the country.
“When you talk about some of the opportunities that the franchises can provide, I don’t think you can blame players who choose that option,” he said.
“I see the day that (a franchise release) happens. I think it’s the reality. You’ve seen it in other sports. So again, we have to keep selling why playing for Australia is so special. And making sure there’s some flexibility to try and get the best out of these guys.
“We still want the best players to win world cups for us, win big series. But it is clear that there are more competing interests than in the past.
“That’s why things are starting to speed up and it’s moving towards a more global football model, where you play for your club, you’re employed by your club, and you’re released to play for your country.”
Cummins believes the WTC provides more context to bilateral test series.
He said he is looking forward to Australia’s first WTC final and that too against India, who also made the cut in the last edition.
“We have India first in the final of the World Test Championship, which I think a lot of people have forgotten,” said Cummins.
“It feels like a second time that there is something more to it. It felt like a big missed opportunity that first one. So it definitely gives a little bit more context to each series now, something big to play for.
“The big series, say Ashes of India, where you play four or five test matches are clearly big battles, while the more common series where you play two or three in a series, it (the World Test Championship) gives them a little .more global context and something extra to play for.”
