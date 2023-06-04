Rather add Terry and Paea; 2 portal D tackles





June is off to a good start for the Oklahoma football program. Over the weekend, the Sooners defensive line added two defensive linemen from the transfer portal, increasing the stakes in Todd Bates’ defensive line. Da’Jon Terry – Transfer from Tennessee The first addition came yesterday, June 2, when former Tennessee defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry notified the Sooners’ staff that he was on his way to Norman. The 6′ 4″, 320-pound monster of a man played his last two seasons at the University of Tennessee. While at Knoxville, Terry played in all 25 games totaling 35 tackles, six TFLs and three sacks. He finished his SEC career and earned a 2021-2022 First Year SEC Academic honor roll. Before Terry was in Tennessee, he was a Kansas Jayhawk. While at KU, Terry was a major contributor to the Jayhawks’ defensive line. Thank you Vol Nation🍊#BoomerSooner @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/1WmAQExybt — DaJon Terry (@DaJonTerry1) June 2, 2023 Phillip Paea – Transfer from the State of Utah The second transfer announcement came this morning as Utah State transfer defensive lineman Phillip Paea announced his intentions to transfer to the Oklahoma football program. Paea is working on the second transfer in his career. He initially played for the University of Michigan. During his two-year action in Logan, UT, Paea made a total of 16 tackles; 2 were for a loss and an interception. He’s another big defensive tackle, standing 6’4″, 305 pounds. Terry and Paea add significant mass to the Sooners defensive position. These two also mark nine new defense players from the cycle transfer portal, indicating that Brent Venables and his staff understand how important their defense front plays to the success of the program. The key to the Sooners’ success in 2023 hinges on the defensive front. | For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. | Jeremiah 29:11 | #CONCERNED @OU_Football @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/Tm33SleQTu — Phil_Paea (@Phill_paea) June 3, 2023 These two new linemen will be interior guys. Firming up a three-deep, two-defensive tackle rotation. Depth is critical to the long-term success of a season, especially up front. It’ll be interesting to see how Venables rotates in this interior lineman. Will he manage his rotation situationally? Letting the bigger guys compete in fast descents and co-rotating pass-rushers? Or will he just stick to a three-pair cycle? The EDGE position in Norman provides a wealth of pass-rushing capability. I see this defense evolving into an SEC style defense front. That will show bigger guys from the interior demanding doubles and allow the edge rushers to go one-on-one with the offensive tackles. More layoffs and opportunities for rim pressure put quarterbacks in more challenging positions and force turnovers. These two transfer linemen, Terry and Paea, are an enduring sign of a move to the SEC. Bigger, more physical linemen are a way of the future in Norman. And more importantly, with the potential gains the Sooners could be looking at from the 2024 recruiting class, the defensive line is quickly becoming the smartest group of them all. Stay tuned for more insight, especially this month. The massive OU Champ U bar-bq recruiting event is coming up this month. Several of the leading candidates of the 2024 recruitment classes will be in attendance. Stay tuned to Stormin in Norman for all OU recruitment updates.

