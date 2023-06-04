TENNIS: Carlos Alcaraz meets Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open | Sport

Connect with us

TENNIS: Carlos Alcaraz meets Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open

TENNIS: Carlos Alcaraz meets Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open

 


PARIS (AP) Some friendly advice, sports fans: If Carlos Alcaraz play, don’t look away. Even for a moment. Because it probably evokes some kind of highlight-worthy blend of prowess, athleticism, and jaw-dropping awareness.

Anyone who has seen him play lately knows this. Anyone who has played against him lately knows this. And he knows this. Which caused Number 1 Alcaraz himself acknowledged through that now-familiar smile that he would often look at the stadium video boards to see a replay of what he just did.

To his usual tricks on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, Alcaraz mixed a bit of a back-to-the-net tweener lob and a bit of that a full sprint-then-slide next to the double lane for a backhand winner in a seemingly impossible corner en route to reaching the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 17 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Today he showed, Musetti said, that he can probably win this tournament.

First things first. Next comes Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain who won the US Open in September, which could prove a tougher test: his quarterfinal opponent is No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time major runner-up who beat qualifier Sebastian Ofner with 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.

If you win that, Alcaraz can compete in the semi-finals Novak Djokovic. He broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal by reaching the French Open quarterfinals for the 17th time, never really in trouble during a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Juan Pablo Varillas.

Well, I’m proud of it, but my attention is already on the next game, said Djokovic, who now meets the number 11 Karen Khachanov. I know what my purpose is here. I try to stay mentally on course and of course not look too far.

That’s because Djokovic is close to beating Nadal in a more prestigious category: Grand Slam championships. Both are currently at 22. For Djokovic, that total is two at Roland Garrosin 2016 and 2021, and he can become the first man to own at least three trophies from each major tournament.

Nadal is a 14-time champion in Paris, but is missing this time due to a hip injury; he underwent arthroscopic surgery Friday night that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.

I really hope that his rehabilitation process goes well and that we can see him next season. He is so important to our game, on and off the court, one of the greatest tennis legends in the history of the game, Djokovic said. We want to see a healthy Rafa, no doubt about that.

Third-seeded Djokovic has come this far for a 14th straight at the French Open and 55th time overall across all majors. Roger Federer, who retired at 58, is the only man to achieve more.

Djokovic took an 8-1 head-to-head scoreline in Tuesday’s encounter with Khachanov, who defeated Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1.

He is one of the toughest tasks, the toughest opponents, Khachanov said of Djokovic, and you can’t count him.

Elina Svitolina, competing in her first Slam since having a baby in October, reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory against No. 9 Daria Kasatkina, who was in the last four in Paris a year ago. Svitolina, who is from Ukraine, skipped the handshake after the game against her Russian opponent because of the ongoing war; Kasatkina gave a thumbs up to Svitolina.

Svitolina will compete against the winner of Sunday night’s match No. 2 Aryna Sabalenkathe reigning Australian Open champion, and Sloane Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open.

Two unseeded women will play against each other in another quarterfinal: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 runner-up at Roland Garros, and Karolina Muchova.

Pavlyuchenkova, who missed last year’s tournament as part of an extended absence with a knee injury, passed a third consecutive seeded opponent, No. 28 Elise Mertens, by a score of 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 . Muchova won 6-4, 6-4 against Elina Avanesyan, who lost in qualifying but moved into the main draw when another player withdrew.

In Musetti, Alcaraz took on someone who won their only previous match last year, in a clay court final at the Hamburg Open. Musetti also had not missed a set in three matches in Paris.

But this was a major step forward in the competition.

Alcaraz collected a 42-17 lead in aggregate winners while managing the same number of unforced errors, 23.

He could choose how to undo Musetti’s game. Hit behind him along the baseline. Smack him too hard to allow an answer. Hit a forehand passing shot down the line that appeared to be headed wide before curling in. Hit the softest drop bursts imaginable so they land and barely bounce.

Certain shots, certain athletic moves, other players don’t, Musetti said.

Alcaraz was asked afterwards if he will ever see an opponent come up with a stroke that he would like to add to his repertoire.

I don’t think I want to learn it, came the answer. I just want… to hit a better shot.

