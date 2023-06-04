Sports
Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
LAS VEGAS (AP) Back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in five years and behind the Florida Panthers less than 10 minutes into Game 1, the Vegas Golden Knights sent a very clear message.
We were ready, said Jonathan Marchessault.
Ready and ruthless. Vegas recovered from an early deficit, got Zach Whitecloud’s green goal with just over 13 minutes remaining and arguably Adin Hill’s best save of the playoffs and beat Florida 5-2 on Saturday night to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.
We kept our cool, and it was good, said Marchessault, one of the six original Knights players took off from the start of the franchise in 2017 scoring the tying goal in the first period. We just wanted to play the right way and be disciplined, and tonight we were able to be the better team.
Whitecloud put Vegas ahead, a crucial penalty kill ensued and captain Mark Stone scored an insurance goal which was judged to be a high stick and confirmed. Reilly Smith sealed it with an empty netter to make the score look more lopsided than the game.
The combination of that offense and saves from Hills 33 saw Vegas stand up between Sun Belt teams after a spirited opener who wasted little time getting to know big hits on the fly and a lot of pushing and shoving after the whistle.
It’s exactly what we expected, said Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore, who scored his first goal of the playoffs and ended a 27-game drought on March 7. That’s how they wanted to play. We just tried not to play into it.
That stuff is just getting started. Game 2 is Monday in Las Vegas.
Before the Panthers even had a chance to respond, they ramped up the physical play late after going two down. A handful of penalties resulting from a scuffle with 4:24 left left the Florida bench well short.
The outcome was determined long before that.
After falling behind with an Eric Staal goal that sucked the life out of the crowd of 18,432, the Golden Knights rallied for their ninth comeback win in these playoffs. Marchessault, known since his arrival in Las Vegas for scoring big goals, answered before the end of the first period.
Early in the second inning, Hill made a desperate save to rob Nick Cousins of what would have been a sure goal. The save was reminiscent of Washington’s Braden Holtby five years ago against Vegas in the same crease.
That’s an unreal save, it’s a game changer, said coach Bruce Cassidy. You need those rescues at key moments.
Giving up a tie to Anthony Duclair with 10.2 seconds left in the second didn’t slow the Golden Knights’ momentum much. Whiteclouds’ goal, with two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky screened and unable to see, once again set fans on fire.
Bobrovsky, for the first time in the final, downplayed any cause for concern after stopping 29 of 34 shots and losing just the second time in 12 games this postseason.
I played a good game, said Bobrovsky. I played a solid game. Besides goals, they also created some good chances. They got a lot of good scoring chances and that was nice.
Part of the fun came when the game was stopped.
Less than 10 minutes later, Hill was none too happy to see Nick Cousins crash into his crease and punched the excited Panthers winger that sparked a handful of scrums. During the second period, Matthew Tkachuk Vegas informed Nic Hague that he was not thrilled about a corner hit on Cousins and a collision with Brandon Montour after the whistle.
If guys get into my fold and try to push me around, I’ll hold my own, Hill said. I’m not going to do anything crazy or get too wild, but yes, I have to stand up for myself.
Florida coach Paul Maurice, back in the Finals for the first time since 2001, displayed an attitude as calm as he had all along back in the first round, as his team trailed NHL top Boston 1-0 and then 3-1 for winning in seven.
It’s getting tight, said Maurice. Everyone breathes.
The Golden Knights are in the Finals for the second time in six years of their existence, five years after their first season. Vegas won the opener in 2018 and lost the series to Washington in five games.
The Panthers play for the cup again for the first time since 1996. Florida was swept by Colorado in that final 27 years ago, 18 months before Tkachuk, the team’s leading scorer in these playoffs, was born.
It is the 66th different matchup of teams in the Cup Finals in NHL history and the 46th since the expansion era began in 1967-68. This marks the first time since Washington-Vegas and only the third time since the turn of the century in which the final features two teams that have never won the league’s championship.
___
Follow AP Hockey writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno
___
AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stanley-cup-final-panthers-golden-knights-08959e00b00a0438201feff30dec2125
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
- The first actor to refuse an Oscar
- Brook Brothers fashion brands turnaround under CEO Ken Ohashi
- Judson ISD Receives Over 100 Applications for New P-TECH Program Scheduled to Start Fall 2023
- Does exercise reduce anxiety?Studies Investigating Potential and Pitfalls of Fitness as Therapy
- James Middleton: My dogs saved my life! | Entertainment
- TENNIS: Carlos Alcaraz meets Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open | Sport
- Chinese firm to set up electric car battery factory in Morocco
- Quality of life for patients with inflammatory bowel disease in Bangladesh
- Biden will ‘at some point’ meet China’s Xi Jinping, senior White House official says
- The Myanmar Issue at the 2023 ASEAN Summit: Lessons for the Future
- How Britain is pressuring other countries to arm Ukraine