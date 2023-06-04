Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) Back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in five years and behind the Florida Panthers less than 10 minutes into Game 1, the Vegas Golden Knights sent a very clear message.

We were ready, said Jonathan Marchessault.

Ready and ruthless. Vegas recovered from an early deficit, got Zach Whitecloud’s green goal with just over 13 minutes remaining and arguably Adin Hill’s best save of the playoffs and beat Florida 5-2 on Saturday night to take the lead in the best-of-seven series.

We kept our cool, and it was good, said Marchessault, one of the six original Knights players took off from the start of the franchise in 2017 scoring the tying goal in the first period. We just wanted to play the right way and be disciplined, and tonight we were able to be the better team.

Whitecloud put Vegas ahead, a crucial penalty kill ensued and captain Mark Stone scored an insurance goal which was judged to be a high stick and confirmed. Reilly Smith sealed it with an empty netter to make the score look more lopsided than the game.

The combination of that offense and saves from Hills 33 saw Vegas stand up between Sun Belt teams after a spirited opener who wasted little time getting to know big hits on the fly and a lot of pushing and shoving after the whistle.

It’s exactly what we expected, said Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore, who scored his first goal of the playoffs and ended a 27-game drought on March 7. That’s how they wanted to play. We just tried not to play into it.

That stuff is just getting started. Game 2 is Monday in Las Vegas.

Before the Panthers even had a chance to respond, they ramped up the physical play late after going two down. A handful of penalties resulting from a scuffle with 4:24 left left the Florida bench well short.

The outcome was determined long before that.

After falling behind with an Eric Staal goal that sucked the life out of the crowd of 18,432, the Golden Knights rallied for their ninth comeback win in these playoffs. Marchessault, known since his arrival in Las Vegas for scoring big goals, answered before the end of the first period.

Early in the second inning, Hill made a desperate save to rob Nick Cousins ​​of what would have been a sure goal. The save was reminiscent of Washington’s Braden Holtby five years ago against Vegas in the same crease.

That’s an unreal save, it’s a game changer, said coach Bruce Cassidy. You need those rescues at key moments.

Giving up a tie to Anthony Duclair with 10.2 seconds left in the second didn’t slow the Golden Knights’ momentum much. Whiteclouds’ goal, with two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky screened and unable to see, once again set fans on fire.

Bobrovsky, for the first time in the final, downplayed any cause for concern after stopping 29 of 34 shots and losing just the second time in 12 games this postseason.

I played a good game, said Bobrovsky. I played a solid game. Besides goals, they also created some good chances. They got a lot of good scoring chances and that was nice.

Part of the fun came when the game was stopped.

Less than 10 minutes later, Hill was none too happy to see Nick Cousins ​​crash into his crease and punched the excited Panthers winger that sparked a handful of scrums. During the second period, Matthew Tkachuk Vegas informed Nic Hague that he was not thrilled about a corner hit on Cousins ​​and a collision with Brandon Montour after the whistle.

If guys get into my fold and try to push me around, I’ll hold my own, Hill said. I’m not going to do anything crazy or get too wild, but yes, I have to stand up for myself.

Florida coach Paul Maurice, back in the Finals for the first time since 2001, displayed an attitude as calm as he had all along back in the first round, as his team trailed NHL top Boston 1-0 and then 3-1 for winning in seven.

It’s getting tight, said Maurice. Everyone breathes.

The Golden Knights are in the Finals for the second time in six years of their existence, five years after their first season. Vegas won the opener in 2018 and lost the series to Washington in five games.

The Panthers play for the cup again for the first time since 1996. Florida was swept by Colorado in that final 27 years ago, 18 months before Tkachuk, the team’s leading scorer in these playoffs, was born.

It is the 66th different matchup of teams in the Cup Finals in NHL history and the 46th since the expansion era began in 1967-68. This marks the first time since Washington-Vegas and only the third time since the turn of the century in which the final features two teams that have never won the league’s championship.

___

Follow AP Hockey writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports